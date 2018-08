Local golfer Sam Lee is hoping to complete a hometown double at the Fiji International which tees off this morning at Natadola Bay.

The 28-year-old has competed in every edition since the tournament launched in 2014.

Lee finished in a share of 47th place last year but, fresh from winning the Fiji Open in June, he believes this could be his year.

Lee is one of a record eight locals in the field this week and said the Fiji International has been a huge boost to the sport in Fiji.