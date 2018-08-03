Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Good News’ to release on July 19, 2019

After almost nine years Akshay and Kareena will be seen working together. The two have previously worked in films like ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Kambakkht Ishq’, ‘Tashan’ and ‘Bewafaa’ and now in a comedy drama titled as ‘Good News’. Now, the release date of the film is also out. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Good News’ is slated to release on July 19, 2019. Akshay on Thursday took to Twitter to announce the title of the film, which is directed by Raj Mehta. “Good News! That’s the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing. It is a ‘dramedy’. Due Date 19th July, 2019,” Akshay tweeted. The film also stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Kareena has also shared the screen with Diljit in ‘Udtaa Punjab’.’Good News’ is touted to be a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. While Diljit and Kiara are essaying the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well. It is expected to go on the floor by the end of this year.
