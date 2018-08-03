FIJI CONFIRMED TO HOST SOUTH PACIFIC BODYBUILDING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Fiji Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation would like to officially announce that Fiji will be hosting

the “2018 South Pacific Bodybuilding Federation Championships” from the 26th – 28th of

October 2018 in Suva, Fiji.

The scheduled regional championship would see competitors from its 12 member countries with

the likes of Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa & New Caledonia to name a few.

We are happy to have the support of the Fiji Sports Commission & the Fijian Government

towards hosting the regional competition.

“The Federation is thrilled that we will be hosting the south pacific championships and the team

are already working towards all arrangements,” says Fiji Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation

President Vilash Chand.

Apart from the South Pacific Championships, we have also confirmed dates for our local

competitions :

Suva Classics 29th September​ – Suva Classics is a build-up to the SPBBF event for all

athletes in Fiji. In 2017 Suva Classic, we had allowed athletes from our other Pacific Island

Countries that were in Fiji to participate. We again wish to follow the same trend this year.

Mr & Ms Fiji 17th November​ – Fiji’s most prestigious annual event the “Hong Kong Sevens” of

Fiji Bodybuilding. Showcasing the top physiques Fiji has to offer, the opportunity to earn the

crown of the Mr & Ms Fiji.

Entry forms will be available soon and a registration call will be issued on our social media

platforms and in the media.

Should there be a need for an interview or additional information

Please contact:

Ronal : 9026246

Vilash : 9925300