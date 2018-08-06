The Public Announcement of the Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua just announced in Capital of West Papua, Jayapura dated July 31,2018 by Prime Minister on behalf of Papuans people. Public announcement is historical momentum of West Papua and participate by Leaders and Papuans people from accross the territory of Papua.

This event was conducted at 08.00 am unti 09.00 am in the room and at 09.00 – 11.00 am more than 100 leaders with Papuan people eager to show street banner ‘PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PROVISINAL GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF WEST PAPUA ON JULY 31,2018. Document of the Public announcement we did copy and gave to all people including media etc before Police Came to the spot.

Imposble and unclear if Police claimed that they dismissed before public announcement. Police too late came to the spot from 09.00 – 11.00. After that Police arrested Yoab Syatfle and Hofni Wabia next day on August 1,2018 on board Sriwijaya air in Sentani air Port for plight to timika. Police arrested us and brought us to Police Station /Polresta Kota Jayapura. They interogation us from 12.00 until 18.00 release us.

We respect and appreciate Indonesia government and Indonesia government also respect and appreciate West Papua in accordance with Internasional law and International mechanism. Please late us take a seat at round table an orderly transition in PEACE under the auspices of the United Nations Peace Keeping Force.

Almost 99% of Papuans People wish to gain recongnition independence of the Federal Republic of West Papua from member countries of the United Nations and will grant West Papua membership to the United Nations, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Melanesia Spearhead Group etc.

Officials of the Provisional Government have confirmed this public announcement to the United Nations, Melanesian Spearhead Group, the Pacific Islands Forum and Africa,Caribbean Pacific group of States, the 42 Embassies in Jakarka and Jakarta Foreign Correspondence Club in Jakarta.

The Federal Republic of West Papua will give gurantee for Indonesian people and Foreigners who wish to become citizens of West Papua ensuring their safety and freedom from the point of independence owwards.

That further recognition and the transfer of the Power from the state of Indonesia to the state of West Papua shall be carried out in an orderly transition in PEACE under the auspices of the United Nations Peace Keeping Force.