Singer Ankit Tiwari lend his voice for Shiivam Tiwari “22Days”

He was the voice behind the ever popular romantic number Sun raha na tu from Aashiqui 2. Apart from being a singer, Ankit Tiwari is also a composer and has scored the music for his songs. Some of his other notable hits also include Teri galiyan from Ek Villain which he composed too. This year, he will be crooning again for Shiivam Tiwari in 22Days movie. Ankit Tiwari lend his beautiful voice for Shiivam Tiwari and Song penned by Sagar Lahori music by Parivesh Singh.

“22 days” starring Rahul Dev and Shiivam Tiwari is a Romantic suspense drama. The film produced by Mauritius based business man Adhir Gunness, first Mauritian Producer to produced Bollywood Movie, under the banner of QUATRE BORNES FILMS PRODUCTION.

Actor Director Shivam Tiwari said he is very thankful to producer Adhir, who kept faith in him, to make such a beautiful romantic suspense drama movie, Shivam also thanked his actors specially Rahul Dev, Hemant Pandey, Kritika Mishra, Sophia Singh, Kirti Chaudhary , Rajkumar Kanojia, and Rashmi Ray etc, who cooperated. Film is a story of business man Vishal who faces competition with Omtino Industry, while in race where Vishal is leading, Jenny enters in his married life. How Vishal faces all situation is to be seen on screen.