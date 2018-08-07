Zed urges Australian Hindus to help fellow homeless Australians

In view of the growing problem of homelessness in Australia, Australian Hindus have been urged to help the fellow homeless Australians.

According to a recently released “The Essential Report” by Essential Research of Australia, about one third Australians “know someone who has experienced homelessness” and 42% worry “if my circumstances change I could become homeless”.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, urged Australian Hindus and Australian Hindu temples to wholeheartedly assist the homeless Australians to help them move out of homelessness cycle. Hinduism told us that serving fellow humans was like serving God itself and charity was one of the major virtues of Hinduism; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, added.

Zed suggested Australian Hindus to show compassion and respect to homeless, help them find shelter, donate, teach them income management and first-aid techniques, serve them meals, link them to available services, help them develop skills, direct them to employment opportunities, be a mentor to somebody and engage in philanthropic work to wipe out homelessness from Australia.

Our ancient Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord) clearly stated: Strive constantly to serve the welfare of world—by devotion to selfless work, one attains supreme goal of life. Do your work with welfare of others always in mind; Rajan Zed noted.

Zed congratulated the Hindu community in Australia for continuing with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education, sanctity of marriage, etc.; amidst so many distractions. He advised Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from the greed, and always keep God in your life.