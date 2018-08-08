IGNITE4CHANGE – STATEMENT ON NABOU ACCIDENT

It is with profound sadness that Ignite4Change offers its heartfelt symapthies and
condolences over the tragic loss of 7 youths in a road accident over the weekend.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents, sibilings, and loved ones of these youths
and we hope that their families are able to draw strength from the knowledge that
Ignite4Change stands with their families at this difficult time.
It is regrettable that these youths had to lose their lives especially at a time when they
were setting in motion their own plans for their careers.
We are mindful that no words or deeds offered can ever truly erase the pain of loss and
we pray that everyone affected by this tragedy may find comfort in the knowledge that
these youths rest in God’s eternal peace.
AUTHORISED BY
Mr. Broderick Mervyn
President
Ignite4Change