International Accreditation for USP’s Short Courses

The quality of The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Pacific Technical and Further Education (TAFE) training has reached new heights when twenty (20) short courses offered by Pacific TAFE’s Workforce Development Training Unit (WDTU) received international accreditation by the United Kingdom’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

CPD UK is one of the most recognised and credible short course accreditation agency which has accredited short courses for universities like the University of Oxford, British Cambridge College, Kings College London and many other world renowned universities.

Established in 1996 as the leading independent CPD accreditation institution operating across industry sectors to complement the CPD policies of professional institutes and academic bodies, the CPD Certification Service provides support, advice and recognised independent CPD accreditation compatible with global CPD principles.

This accreditation means that the skills and knowledge gained through these short courses which are offered via Pacific TAFE’s WDTU has met the internationally-benchmarked global CPD standards and has also enabled Pacific TAFE to become a knowledge bank to its key stakeholders. The learning value and structure of USP short courses conforms to CPD guidelines.

According to Ms Sonia Arsodi, the Assessment Support Executive of CPD UK,

the assessor commended the submission by the team from Pacific TAFE and noted that the content of the short courses were “clearly presented, comprehensive submissions with very high standard of materials to support the trainer and the learner. The materials include lots of active learning, self-reflection and evaluation opportunities and recommended further reading.”

Mr Hasmukh Lal, the Executive Director of Pacific TAFE is pleased with the accreditations, and shared that this came after vigorous consultations, and quality check of the short courses.

He noted that this is a first for Fiji and the region where a training provider has received accreditation for short courses internationally.

“This milestone will significantly assist those industries in terms of internationally comparable productivity development who engage USP’s Pacific TAFE to deliver short courses to their employees,” Mr Lal emphasised.

He pointed out that being accredited by CPD UK Pacific TAFE’s short courses are of equivalent quality like University of Oxford which also gets its accreditation from the same institution.

“USP, being a regionally accredited provider will significantly add value to training, if engaged by employers to this international validation of quality. I must say that choosing quality short course trainings at international standards for employers in Fiji has been made easier,” Mr Lal said.

The following short courses have received CPD accreditation: