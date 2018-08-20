16 aftershocks felt, no threat of tsunami – Mineral Resources Department

The Mineral Resources department has confirmed that they have recorded a total of 16 aftershocks following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that was widely felt in parts of Viti Levu yesterday.

It says that the last aftershock recorded was at 3am this morning adding that these events do not pose any immediate threat of a tsunami to the Fiji Region due to its depth.

An aftershock is a smaller earthquake that occurs after a previous large earthquake, in the same area of the main shock.

They are smaller than the mainshock and can continue over a period of weeks, months, or years.

It has also clarified that they stand by their reading of 7.7 although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre gave a reading of 8.2.

The a 7.7 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 603km was felt in the parts Viti Levu yesterday afternoon and did not pose any immediate threat of a tsunami to the region.

Fijivillage had received calls from residents in Nadawa as well as in parts of Nausori including, Vunivivi Hill, Vuci, Korovou, Sawakasa and Lodoni in Tailevu, Lautoka and Navua who had felt the tremors.

The Mineral Resources Department have confirmed that the earthquake happened North East of Waiqori Village in Oneata, Lau.

Speaking to Fijivillage from Nasau village, Moce in Lau, Alofi Raratabu says that they did not feel any tremors.

However, Raratabu adds that yesterday they experienced high swells at high tide at around 1pm that they believe was a result of the earthquake.

Fijivillage also contacted people in Oneata however there was no response.