Quick response by firefighters from the Nadi Fire Station this afternoon led to a blaze at the Challenge Plaza in Namaka, Nadi being put out before it caused more damage.

The fire started at around 4pm this afternoon.

The extent of the damage to the building is yet to be confirmed but it is understood some offices in the building have sustained some damages.

The National Fire Authority is investigating the incident.

It is not clear where the fire started or what caused it.