U.S. Government Promotes Disaster Resilience of Small and Medium Businesses in Samoa

Apia, Samoa – The United States Government, in partnership with the Samoa Chamber of Commerce, today launched a training program that will help businesses in Samoa better prepare for natural disasters. The training is part of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Ready project, which is strengthening the environmental and disaster resilience of Pacific Island Countries.

Around 30 participants — drawing from small- and medium-sized local businesses — participated in the one-day training which informed participants about the importance of business continuity planning, the role of first responders, and recovery after disasters. They also learned about government services and disaster management plans. These measures not only help businesses better prepare for disasters, but also position them to effectively contribute to recovery efforts. Subsequent training events will also be held in Aleipata and Savaii.