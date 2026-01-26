Faith in Action：Church Members for Lautoka Clean-Up inSudden Rain

On Saturday morning (24th January, 2026) between 8am to 10am, members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony(hereinafter referred to as Shincheonji) Lautoka branch gathered at Lautoka city for their regular city clean-up campaign.

Lautoka, Saturday, 24th January 2026 – Even as unexpected rain poured down, it could not stop the volunteers’ passion for making the Lautoka city cleaner and better. Members and children of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Lautoka branch, hold their regular community clean-up campaign, demonstrating unwavering commitment to their city and environment.

Between 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM, a dedicated group of approximately 30 volunteers, led by church leaders, worked tirelessly along a designated route from SPD through Navutu to the Main roundabout and towards Natabua junction. Undeterred by the persistent downpour, they focused on clearing plastics, cans, bottles, and paper waste from roadside walkways and drains, filling 12 large sacks with collected rubbish.

The event, conducted with the full support and accompaniment of the Lautoka City Council—which also provided rubbish disposal services—was more than just a cleaning exercise. It was a living lesson in civic responsibility, environmental stewardship, and compassionate service.

“Our purpose today was fourfold,” explained a church representative. “We aim to help maintain Lautoka’s beauty, combat environmental pollution through proper waste disposal, educate our younger generation to be responsible citizens, and contribute tangibly to the well-being of our community. This is how we live our faith—by showing love through action.”

The sight of volunteers, including children, diligently working together in the rain left a powerful impression on the morning, transforming a grey, damp day into one filled with hope and community spirit. Shincheonji Church is not only limited to the teaching of the Word of God free of charge, but also practice charity work through its members and contributes to the health and hygiene livelihood of all people in their cities and neighborhood.

Looking ahead, the church plans to continue its clean-up campaigns and expand into other volunteer initiatives, striving to be a consistent source of positive contribution to Lautoka and its residents.