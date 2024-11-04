Fiji Airways Aviation Academy Expands with New A350 and ATR-72 Full Flight Simulators

10 September 2024: NADI, Fiji – Fiji Airways is thrilled to announce a major enhancement at the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy with the official commissioning of two new CAE 7000XR full flight simulators for the Airbus A350 and ATR-72 aircraft and two new CAE 500XR Fixed Training Devices (FTD’s) for the Airbus A330 and Boeing 737-Max 8. These state-of-the-art simulators have been successfully installed, commissioned, and certified by EASA and CAAF, marking a significant milestone in the Academy’s ongoing mission to deliver world-class training for pilots and engineers.

Since its inauguration in December 2019, the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy has been dedicated to developing local talent and offering comprehensive training solutions. The Academy is equipped to handle a wide range of aviation training needs, including pilot, cabin crew, engineering, and safety training. By bringing advanced training technology directly to Fiji, we enhance our ability to support local professionals and provide top-notch training without the need for extensive overseas travel. This approach allows our pilots and engineers to stay closer to their families while advancing their careers, reinforcing our commitment to their well-being and development.

The addition of these full flight simulators and fixed training devices (FTD’s) further solidifies Fiji Airways’ position as a leading aviation training center in the Pacific. The A350 and ATR Full Flight simulators will provide our trainees with the most advanced, realistic, and comprehensive training experience available, leveraging cutting-edge technology to simulate real-world flying conditions.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen, stated: “The addition of these new full flight simulators for the A350 and ATR aircraft is a significant step forward for the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy. It highlights our dedication to providing the highest standards of training and safety for our pilots and engineers and reinforces our commitment to establishing Fiji as a regional leader in aviation excellence. By bringing advanced training technology directly to Fiji, we ensure that our pilots and engineers have the tools they need to excel in their careers.”

Since its opening in December 2019, the Academy has achieved remarkable milestones, including maintaining the currency of our national technical crew through the COVID period, facilitating the progression of 34 national pilots in seat positions, undertaking 45 Type Ratings for national pilots new to type, supporting 74 foreign license conversions, re-integrating 13 Fijian pilots returning from overseas employment, and providing the venue for training over 600 local cabin crew.

Early in 2023, the Board approved an investment in four additional pilot training devices that will double the existing synthetic training device footprint. This includes a total investment of approximately FJ$160 million, made up of the original FJ$85 million in Phase 1 and an additional FJ$75 million in Phase 2a. With today’s inauguration, the Academy houses four full flight simulators covering all of Fiji Airways’ fleet types and four fixed training devices (FTD’s), all ‘ready for training’.

This development is a testament to our commitment to nurturing local talent and ensuring Fiji remains at the forefront of global aviation. We intend to maintain our investment beyond the current Phase 2a and develop the Academy into the Pacific’s preferred destination for commercial aviation training. Our aim is to grow the Academy on the firm foundation of Fiji Airways’ own training needs as the anchor customer, enabling it to compete for a share of the global airline training market and drive new ancillary revenue streams for the airline.

In addition to providing for Fiji Airways’ needs, the Academy has extra capacity for sale to foreign third-party airlines. This third-party revenue will help sustainably reduce the operating costs of the Academy.