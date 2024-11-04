Fiji Airways Celebrates Third Consecutive APEX Five Star Major Airline Award

31st October 2024: Fiji Airways, the National Carrier of Fiji, is proud to announce its third consecutive win as a Five Star Major Airline at the prestigious APEX Official Airline Ratings™ 2025. This remarkable achievement highlights the airline’s dedication to providing outstanding service, safety, and comfort, securing its place among the top-rated airlines globally. Fiji Airways is one of only 40 airlines worldwide to earn an APEX Five Star status.

The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards stand as the only global awards entirely based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s most used travel-organising app. For the 2025 Awards, over one million PNR-verified flights were rated by passengers, spanning more than 600 airlines worldwide using a five-star scale. The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company. For 2025, the ratings criteria were significantly elevated, limiting APEX Five Star status to the top 40 airlines globally, representing less than 7% of the airlines rated. The APEX Four Star category extends to the next 50 airlines, meaning only 8% of airlines worldwide meet these standards. In combination with the Top 10 APEX World Class airlines, these groups represent the top 100 airlines worldwide for passenger experience.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andre Viljoen, commented on the achievement:

“Retaining the APEX Five Star Major Airline award for a third consecutive year is an incredible honour for Fiji Airways. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team, whose commitment to excellence drives every part of our service. It’s especially rewarding for us as an airline in the South Pacific with our relative size and unique, considerable challenges to consistently perform at this level.”

He added: “This award belongs not only to Fiji Airways but to the entire nation of Fiji. Our success reflects our commitment to providing passengers with an exceptional travel experience, combining the heart of Fijian hospitality with service and experiences that resonate globally. We Fly for Fiji, and our people and values remain at the core of what we do.”

Dr. Joe Leader, CEO of the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), praised the airline’s achievement: “Fiji Airways has earned its 2025 APEX Five Star recognition by delivering an in-flight experience that goes beyond expectations, embracing the spirit of Fiji in every detail. From the moment passengers step onboard, they are welcomed with authentic Fijian hospitality, and the carefully curated inflight experience reflects the beauty of the islands. Passengers are treated to award-winning entertainment, with hundreds of hours of content ranging from blockbuster hits to Fijian-inspired films, ensuring a rich cultural journey. In Business Class, guests enjoy full lie-flat seats with a bespoke turn-down service that includes a mattress, duvet, and premium amenities, creating a sanctuary of comfort. Fiji Airways has also introduced its ‘My Island’ product in Economy Class, giving travelers extra space and comfort with a section that converts seats into a flat bed. With exquisite Fijian cuisine and wellness content like meditation to rejuvenate travelers, Fiji Airways redefines luxury in the skies, securing its place as the leading airline in the South Pacific and among the elite of APEX Five Star airlines.”

The airline’s focus on customer care, onboard experience innovation, operational excellence, and safety, combined with seamless authentic Fijian service, has played a key role in securing the Five Star Major Airline award once again. Additionally, 2024 has been a year of expansion for Fiji Airways, with exciting new routes and enhanced connections

In December 2024, Fiji Airways will launch its first-ever non-stop service between Nadi and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, offering passengers from Fiji greater access to the U.S. The new direct flights will operate three times weekly, using the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900, featuring the award-winning Economy Class and 33 Business Class seats. Fiji Airways will also be expanding its services to Adelaide in 2025.

As Fiji Airways continues to innovate and expand, it remains focused on providing an outstanding experience for its passengers and on carrying forward the spirit of Fiji with every flight.