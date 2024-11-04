Fiji Airways, The Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited, Lee Enterprises Consulting, and Asian Development Bank to Explore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production in the Pacific

September 19, 2024 – Fiji Airways is proud to announce an innovative collaboration with The Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited (FSC) and Lee Enterprises Consulting (LEC) to evaluate the feasibility of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production in Fiji. This initiative has the potential to support sustainable aviation and agriculture in the Pacific region, as well as to create new economic opportunities for local farmers and communities in Fiji.

Funded by The Asian Development Bank (ADB), this collaboration aims to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a comprehensive SAF production and utilization model in Fiji that leverages available local agricultural resources, international cutting-edge expertise, and Fiji’s dynamic national airline. The study will evaluate the use of sugar cane and its waste products as inputs to ethanol production and additional sources of energy, which can subsequently be processed into SAF. The study will evaluate molasses, sugar, bagasse, and biomass as potential feedstocks for SAF production.

The cross-functional industry team includes:

Lee Enterprises Consulting (LEC), a globally recognized leader in biofuels and alternative energy consulting, who will lead the technological and economic feasibility study of converting bagasse, sugar, cane juice and/or molasses produced by the Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited into ethanol-based SAF. Leveraging its extensive network of bioenergy experts, Lee Enterprises Consulting will evaluate multiple technical pathways and technologies to enable alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) production, a proven solution for commercial sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited (FSC), the largest sugar milling company in the South Pacific region and a significant contributor to the Fijian economy, who produces sugar cane-based feedstocks, a renewable and sustainable source of biomass, which can be used as the primary feedstock source for SAF production.

Fiji Airways, the national carrier, who is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and setting a precedent for other airlines in the region to transition from fossil fuels to sustainable aviation fuel.

ADB, as the coordinating body, will oversee the project’s implementation, ensuring that all activities align with international sustainability standards and contribute to regional development goals. ADB will also provide funding support and facilitate knowledge exchange amongst the partners, leveraging its extensive experience in sustainable infrastructure projects.

LEC’s CEO Jason White stated: “This collaboration is a testament to the power of partnerships in addressing global challenges such as climate change. By bringing together industry leaders and local stakeholders, we are not only advancing the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel but also promoting economic resilience and environmental stewardship in the Pacific. LEC has brought together a world-class team of bioenergy industry experts for this project and we are excited to deliver the economic and technical feasibility roadmap for how this important sustainability capability can be realized.”

Fiji Airways Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, Peter Seares, said: “This is a landmark project for Fiji and the South Pacific Region. The feasibility assessment will lay a foundation for Fiji’s national airline to meet its sustainability goals while utilizing local resources that will help to reinvigorate and transform the domestic sugar industry, create new jobs, and improve the lives of Fijians.”

Using sugarcane byproducts as a feedstock for producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) offers many advantages, including:

Reduced Carbon Emissions. Sugarcane has a significant ability to absorb carbon due to its rapid growth and high biomass production. The CO2 captured during its growth phase contributes to a net reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when the resulting SAF is used in aviation.

High Yield and Productivity. Sugarcane is one of the most productive crops in terms of biomass yield per hectare, providing a large quantity of feedstock for SAF production. The high sugar content of the crop makes it particularly efficient for biofuel production, as sugars can be easily fermented into ethanol, which can then be upgraded to SAF.

Energy Efficiency. Sugarcane ethanol production is highly energy-efficient. The bagasse (the fibrous residue left after extracting juice from sugarcane) can be used as a bioenergy source to power the production process, further reducing the carbon footprint and making the process more sustainable.



A Pathway to a Sustainable Future.

This partnership is poised to position Fiji as a leader in the development, production, and utilization of SAF in the Pacific, with the potential to showcase a model that can be replicated in other regions. The successful implementation of this project will contribute to global efforts to reduce aviation emissions, support sustainable agriculture, and create new economic opportunities for local investment in both industry and agriculture.