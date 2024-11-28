Opening Address by Chief Executive Officer, Ms Seema Shandil- Consumer Council of Fiji

Bula Vinaka and a very good morning to you all!



I welcome you all for the launch of our latest research report, “Voices from the Margins: Perceptions and Recommendations on Digital Financial Services in Fiji.” Today, we come together to celebrate a milestone that reflects our commitment to fostering financial inclusion in Fiji. This report brings to light the experiences and challenges faced by those who are often overlooked—women, the elderly, people with disabilities, rural and maritime populations, and low-income households—as they navigate the complexities of digital financial services.



We undertook this project through our partnership with Consumers International, which is a congress of consumer bodies around the world, and its’ Fair Digital Finance Accelerator Programme, or FDFA programme. The FDFA grant is awarded to consumer bodies in middle- low income developing countries for projects that contribute to the development of the country’s DFS ecosystem. This year, the Consumer Council of Fiji was the first country to have been awarded the grant for a second consecutive year.



At its core, this research is an exploration of the unique barriers these communities face, and it underscores the critical need for a financial ecosystem that truly serves all Fijians. Through these findings, we aim to equip policymakers, financial service providers, and all stakeholders with the insights needed to address these barriers and foster inclusive economic participation.

Our findings reveal that while digital finance has developed extremely well over the past few years, and is making a positive difference in the lives of many Fijians, some people continue to face challenges in this space. These challenges include economic constraints, which can hinder access especially for low-income households, or network reliability for rural and maritime areas. For women and people with disabilities, trust in digital platforms, navigating these platforms using the current interface, and physical accessibility emerged as additional barriers, highlighting the need for financial literacy programs and support services in accessible formats.

Yet, amidst these challenges, our research points to hopeful opportunities. Improved customer support, partnerships with disability-focused organizations, and infrastructure investments can transform these obstacles into pathways for financial empowerment. For instance, one key recommendation this report provides is designing user-friendly and disability friendly platforms, which we believe can pave the way for a future where no one is left behind.

Ladies and Gentlemen, This report is not only a reflection of the present but also a call for the future. There are many opportunities for us to collectively shape a financial system that is both inclusive and equitable. Through research like this, the Consumer Council hopes to create a future where digital finance empowers people from all backgrounds in Fiji—enabling them to save, invest, and improve their quality of life.

In rounding up, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the individuals and communities who contributed to this research. Your voices are the very foundation of our mission, and they guide us in our pursuit of meaningful change. I also extend my appreciation to Madam PS, Eseta Nadakuitavuki for joining us in launching this report. Through collaborative action among government, civil society, financial institutions, and the communities we serve, we can build a DFS ecosystem that empowers every Fijian.

Thank you and Vinaka vaka levu.