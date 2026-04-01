Shincheonji Volunteer Team Promotes Wellness with Free Health Check and Acupressure Workshop in Lautoka

Lautoka, Fiji – March 28, 2026 – Continuing their mission of community care, the Shincheonji Volunteer Team hosted a free community health and wellness event in the heart of Lautoka on Saturday morning. Held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Shirley Park, City Center, the initiative drew a diverse crowd of local residents, Chinese immigrants, and even members of the Fijian Drua professional rugby team, marking a significant expansion of the group’s outreach efforts.

Following previous initiatives such as the Kids’ Ministry, elderly home visits, and city cleanup campaigns, this latest activity focused on preventive health and holistic well-being. The event offered free health screenings, including measurements of height, weight, and blood pressure. Registered nurses were on-site to provide professional guidance, offering personalized advice on healthy lifestyle habits, nutrition, and the importance of regular exercise to help Fijians cultivate sustainable wellness practices.

In addition to the health screenings, the event featured a highly popular introductory workshop on traditional Chinese acupressure. Attendees were taught simple, effective techniques to alleviate common ailments such as headaches, dizziness, stomach pain, and lower back pain by applying pressure to specific points on the body. The interactive session drew a particularly enthusiastic response, as participants learned how to manage their own well-being using non-invasive methods.

The presence of the Fijian Drua players added a unique dimension to the morning, highlighting the community-wide appeal of the initiative. Their participation underscored the universal importance of health maintenance, bridging the gap between professional athletes and the general public in a shared space of learning and care.

The Shincheonji Volunteer Team continues to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to the Lautoka community, building a culture of care through diverse and purposeful acts of service. By addressing both environmental needs and personal health, the team is fostering a more holistic approach to community development—one act of service at a time.

Volunteer Reflections

1) Mrs. Rita

“Health is the foundation of a happy life. Today, we weren’t just checking blood pressure or teaching acupressure—we were giving people the tools to take control of their own health. Seeing parents bring their children, and even the Drua players stop by, showed me that caring for our bodies is something that unites us all. I’m grateful we could offer this to our community.”

2) Mr. Jone.B.Rasi

Today, we put that into practice by offering our time and skills freely. Whether it was helping someone understand their blood pressure or showing them how to relieve a headache with acupressure, we were serving with love. It was a blessing to see people walk away feeling empowered and cared for.”

3) Mr. Robert Sosene

“What moved me most was the diversity of people who came together—locals, Chinese families, and our Fijian Drua athletes—all learning side by side. This event showed that health is a universal language. The Shincheonji Volunteer Team is proving that community service isn’t just about fixing problems; it’s about equipping people with knowledge and showing them, they are valued.”