Amidst Global Turmoil, Citizens Unite for Peace HWPL Plans 11th Annual Peace Walk in 50 countries

As conflicts erupt worldwide, threatening global security and coexistence, hope of peace emerges from citizens. In May 2024, citizens across all continents will join hands for HWPL’s 11th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk, organized by a UN-affiliated NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). Themed “Communication for Global Citizenship of Reconciliation and Tolerance” this event aims to cultivate and share a global culture of peace.

The flagship event commences on May 25th at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park, Republic of Korea. In about 50 countries, the Peace Walk will be complemented by diverse peace-building activities. Participants can expect landmark walks reflecting each nation’s unique character, alongside peace performances, video screenings, photo exhibitions, poster drawings, sports activities, bazaars, and volunteer opportunities. Tree planting ceremonies and “free hugs” initiatives further emphasize the spirit of unity and environmental well-being.

At this event, there will also be booths displaying exhibits on patriotic veterans, the horrors of war, and the damage caused by nuclear waste in South Pacific countries. HWPL officials said this would be an opportunity to showcase the cruel reality of war and remind people of the importance of peace. As a part of commemorating this event, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), an affiliate of HWPL, held an online Youth Empowerment Peace Class (YEPC) for a month from the end of

April with youth organizations in the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and Vanuatu. About 50 young people applied and participated in this program, which was held under the theme of ‘The power of youth and solutions for human rights and world peace in this era.’

Serena Kwon from IPYG said that young people from Fiji and the Solomon Islands who participated in the YEPC training program will join in a peace walk event at Albert Park in Suva, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands National University in Honiara of Solomon Islands, respectively, on May 25th. She said it would be a meaningful opportunity to advocate for peace activities, commemorating the proclamation of the Declaration of World Peace.

‘The Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk event’, which started in 2013 at the Peace Gate in Seoul Olympic Park with 30,000 global youth advocating peace has been held annually. The declaration outlines the roles of individuals from all walks of life in achieving peace and urges a united global effort.

At the 10th annual commemoration last year Chairman Lee Man-hee said, “Since we pledged to work together for world peace 10 years ago, we have been calling for peace all over the world. We have advocated that peace should be taught at home and at school, and that everyone should become messengers of peace.” He also emphasized, “Everyone should be one under the title of peace and work together to create a good world and make it a legacy for future generations. This is what we need to do in this era in which we live.”

HWPL recently issued a statement on the Israel-Iran conflict and highlighted the devastating impact on civilians. “Organizations worldwide, in alliance with HWPL as peace solidarity, urge Iran and Israel to put a stop to the acts of aggression immediately and to come forward for conversations to usher in peace,” the statement said.