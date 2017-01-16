Featured Our favorites

NEW FUEL AND LPG PRICES

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Hon. Faiyaz Siddiq Koya today announced new prices of Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene, Diesel and LPG …

HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER’S 2016 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

As Christians come together all across our nation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, my wife, Mary, and I are pleased to wish every Fijian a …

AFL undertakes $6M ILS Project

Caption: AFL signs agreement with Indra Australia Pty Ltd. Photo: AFL. December21st, 2016. Airports Fiji Limited has today signed an agreement …

TIFAJEK OPENS NEW POOL

Caption: TIFAJEK staff pictured beside the newly opened pool. Photo: ANA SOVA. By ANA SOVA TIFAJEK Mud Pool and Hot Spring in Sabeto, Nadi …

Airports Fiji Limited Upgrades to Platinum Sponsor

NADI, FIJI, December 23, 2016. THE ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Trustees are delighted to announce Airports Fiji Limited as its newest …

2014 FIJI INTERNATIONAL VISITOR SURVEY REPORT RELEASED

Caption: Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Hon. Faiyaz Koya with the 2014 International Visitor Survey Report. …

AFL undertakes $6M ILS Project

Caption: AFL signs agreement with Indra Australia Pty Ltd. Photo: AFL. December21st, 2016. Airports Fiji Limited has today signed an agreement …

Deluxe Dhaba Opens

Caption: Restaurant Director, Amit Sinha second from right pictured with his employees. Photo: ANA SOVA. By ANA SOVA If you have a love for …

NEW FUEL AND LPG PRICES

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Hon. Faiyaz Siddiq Koya today announced new prices of Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene, Diesel and LPG products, based onthe latest review of prices by the Fiji Commerce …

CLUSTER FARMING TO BE STRENGTHENED IN THE NORTH

The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to form cluster groups in an effort to grow more agricultural products in the country.  Clustering helps improve supply of agricultural produce, sharing of knowledge …

