Featured Our favorites

NEW FUEL AND LPG PRICES
The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Hon. Faiyaz Siddiq Koya today announced new prices of Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene, Diesel and LPG products, based onthe latest review of prices by the Fiji Commerce …
CLUSTER FARMING TO BE STRENGTHENED IN THE NORTH
The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to form cluster groups in an effort to grow more agricultural products in the country. Clustering helps improve supply of agricultural produce, sharing of knowledge …
Lautoka lass wins modeling contest
Caption: Neetika Naidu is Miss Supermodel Universe 2016. Photos: SUPPLIED. By LUKE …
Deluxe Dhaba Opens
Caption: Restaurant Director, Amit Sinha second from right pictured with his employees. …
Wailotua Naba Rua Village water supply being restored
Wailotua Naba Rua Village Headmen, Mr Vilikesa Tubuitamana discussing progress of the …
Weather Update
Based on available information at this time, the risk of a significant tropical …
Culvert replacement improves access to Labasa Hospital
FHH crew replacing culverts at the Siberia and Hospital Road intersections. Photo: …
WAF WORKING TO MEET DEMANDS IN TAVEUNI
The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) continues to work around the clock to supply clean and …
Over-speeding tops traffic offences
Key players on LTA’s Show Cause panel discuss the future of habitual offenders (L-R) …
Greig Street Road Work Complete
Grieg Street After construction. Photo: SUPPLIED Road renewal work that was recently …