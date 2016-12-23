Featured Our favorites
Prime date to display Fiji at its finest
The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism together with PGA of Australia announced the dates for 2017 Fiji International. The tournament dates are from 17-20 August 2017 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course …
HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER’S 2016 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE
As Christians come together all across our nation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, my wife, Mary, and I are pleased to wish every Fijian a very happy Christmas. For Christians, Jesus's humble birth is a …
Lautoka lass wins modeling contest
Caption: Neetika Naidu is Miss Supermodel Universe 2016. Photos: SUPPLIED. By LUKE …
Deluxe Dhaba Opens
Caption: Restaurant Director, Amit Sinha second from right pictured with his employees. …
Wailotua Naba Rua Village water supply being restored
Wailotua Naba Rua Village Headmen, Mr Vilikesa Tubuitamana discussing progress of the …
Weather Update
Based on available information at this time, the risk of a significant tropical …
Culvert replacement improves access to Labasa Hospital
FHH crew replacing culverts at the Siberia and Hospital Road intersections. Photo: …
WAF WORKING TO MEET DEMANDS IN TAVEUNI
The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) continues to work around the clock to supply clean and …
Over-speeding tops traffic offences
Key players on LTA’s Show Cause panel discuss the future of habitual offenders (L-R) …
Greig Street Road Work Complete
Grieg Street After construction. Photo: SUPPLIED Road renewal work that was recently …