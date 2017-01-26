Featured Our favorites

Police Warns Against Trend

Police Warns Against Trend

By ANA SOVA The Fiji Police Force has requested members of the public to be aware of a trend whereby vulnerable vehicle owners are robbed after …

The 3D Nararo Fiji Water Rugby Club team in Australia. Photo: SUPPLIED By LUKE NACEI When people come together around vision they can complete …

By ANA SOVA Hundreds of applicants turned out at The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa in Nadi on Tuesday to attend the walk-in interview for …

Mesulame Kunavula pictured with a relative at the Nadi International Airport before flying out to Wellington with the National Fiji 7s team. Photo: …

Customers taking advantage of the Chinese New Year Specials Prouds Downtown Nadi had to offer. Photo: LUKE NACEI. By ANA SOVA The Prouds …

  Caption: LTA enforcement officers using portable weighbridges ensure that the Bau Tikina Road is protected from overloaded …

By ANA SOVA The Fiji Police Force has requested members of the public to be aware of a trend whereby vulnerable vehicle owners are robbed after …

Nacanieli Labalaba pictured with family members at the Nadi International Airport on Tuesday. Photo: ANA SOVA By ANA SOVA The inclusion of …

Customers taking advantage of the Chinese New Year Specials Prouds Downtown Nadi had to offer. Photo: LUKE NACEI. By ANA SOVA The Prouds Downtown Nadi Store was hyped in celebration of the Chinese New Year this …

  Caption: LTA enforcement officers using portable weighbridges ensure that the Bau Tikina Road is protected from overloaded vehicles.  Enforcement officers from the Land Transport Authority have been …

