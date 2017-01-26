Featured Our favorites
Prouds Celebrate Year of the Rooster
Customers taking advantage of the Chinese New Year Specials Prouds Downtown Nadi had to offer. Photo: LUKE NACEI. By ANA SOVA The Prouds Downtown Nadi Store was hyped in celebration of the Chinese New Year this …
LTA Monitors Bau Tikina Detour
Caption: LTA enforcement officers using portable weighbridges ensure that the Bau Tikina Road is protected from overloaded vehicles. Enforcement officers from the Land Transport Authority have been …
Police Warns Against Trend
By ANA SOVA The Fiji Police Force has requested members of the public to be aware of a …
Ratuvuki Paves Way
The 3D Nararo Fiji Water Rugby Club team in Australia. Photo: SUPPLIED By LUKE …
Hundreds Flock Marriot Recruitment
By ANA SOVA Hundreds of applicants turned out at The Westin Denarau Island Resort …
Wild Tiger in Fiji
Satendra Prakash of Batanikama, Labasa was all excited to learn about the newly arrived …
Hospital Grateful for Light Assistance
Left-Right: Mr. Jerold Prasad, Mr. Paul Lal, Mr, Gopal Jadhav, Dr. Arun, Murari, Dr. …
Taveuni Complete Fairytale at Lawaqa
The Garden Island of Taveuni is celebrating their status as the Mana Whey Fiji Coral …