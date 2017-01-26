Featured Our favorites
Nadi News from our Hometown
Popular Latest News
Law to Safeguard Loss of Culture
From L-R: The Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Saimoni Waibuta is guided through a display at Navoci Village. Photo: SUPPLIED. By ANA SOVA The people of Nakovacake in Navoci Village, Nadi have …
Celebrate 2017 Year of the Rooster with PANDORA
A prominent member of the Nadi Chinese Community, Dr. Raymond Fong and Genevieve Maharaj pictured checking out the Chinese New Year PANDORA designs at Prouds Downtown Nadi. Photo: LUKE NACEI. By ANA SOVA In …
Staff Picks The chosen ones from Editor
Law to Safeguard Loss of Culture
From L-R: The Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Saimoni Waibuta is …
Celebrate 2017 Year of the Rooster with PANDORA
A prominent member of the Nadi Chinese Community, Dr. Raymond Fong and Genevieve Maharaj …
Prouds Celebrate Year of the Rooster
Customers taking advantage of the Chinese New Year Specials Prouds Downtown Nadi had to …
LTA Monitors Bau Tikina Detour
Caption: LTA enforcement officers using portable weighbridges ensure that the …
Police Warns Against Trend
By ANA SOVA The Fiji Police Force has requested members of the public to be aware of a …
Ratuvuki Paves Way
The 3D Nararo Fiji Water Rugby Club team in Australia. Photo: SUPPLIED By LUKE …
Hundreds Flock Marriot Recruitment
By ANA SOVA Hundreds of applicants turned out at The Westin Denarau Island Resort …
Wild Tiger in Fiji
Satendra Prakash of Batanikama, Labasa was all excited to learn about the newly arrived …