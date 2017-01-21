Featured Our favorites

About This Site

THE JET is Fiji’s first community newspaper with a worldwide reach and is operating from the tourism capital of Nadi. The monthly newspaper started publishing since October 2009 and is released on the 1st working week of every month. With the community in mind, the newspaper started with a humble beginning and the first issue consisted of 8 pages of news and sports. The tremendous support from the Nadi Town Council, Nadi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and other business houses and loyal readers has seen the newspaper grow rapidly in the past few years. The newspaper now consists of 40 pages with huge potential for further growth. One unique aspect of the newspaper is that it is the first in Fiji to be appearing online exactly as the paper appears in print giving it a worldwide readership. All issues of the newspaper since January 2010 are available via www.epapergallery.com/thejet Just in less than three years the newspaper has already created a trend where the daily newspapers are now taking more interest to cover community news at a municipal level. The ultimate plan for the newspaper is to publish weekly in the coming years…