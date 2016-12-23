Featured Our favorites

HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER’S 2016 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

As Christians come together all across our nation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, my wife, Mary, and I are pleased to wish every Fijian a …

AFL undertakes $6M ILS Project

Caption: AFL signs agreement with Indra Australia Pty Ltd. Photo: AFL. December21st, 2016. Airports Fiji Limited has today signed an agreement …

TIFAJEK OPENS NEW POOL

Caption: TIFAJEK staff pictured beside the newly opened pool. Photo: ANA SOVA. By ANA SOVA TIFAJEK Mud Pool and Hot Spring in Sabeto, Nadi …

Yanuca Island lights up Christmas Tree

By LUKE NACEI Christmas is a time of giving and reflection and a time of bringing families together and treasuring the gift of life. This was …

Airports Fiji Limited Upgrades to Platinum Sponsor

NADI, FIJI, December 23, 2016. THE ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Trustees are delighted to announce Airports Fiji Limited as its newest …

2014 FIJI INTERNATIONAL VISITOR SURVEY REPORT RELEASED

Caption: Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Hon. Faiyaz Koya with the 2014 International Visitor Survey Report. …

Deluxe Dhaba Opens

Caption: Restaurant Director, Amit Sinha second from right pictured with his employees. Photo: ANA SOVA. By ANA SOVA If you have a love for …

Prime date to display Fiji at its finest

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism together with PGA of Australia announced the dates for 2017 Fiji International. The tournament dates are from 17-20 August 2017 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course …

HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER’S 2016 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

As Christians come together all across our nation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, my wife, Mary, and I are pleased to wish every Fijian a very happy Christmas. For Christians, Jesus's humble birth is a …

