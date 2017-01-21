Featured Our favorites
Sigatoka Rover Dredging Project
The first phase of the dredging works will commence from the river mouth and extend to 0.55kilometers upstream with a total volume of 300,000 cubic meters excavated. This is expected to be completed by May, …
Macdonald takes out Q-School
Taylor Macdonald has stamped his card for the 2017 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season after taking out the final stage of Qualifying School presented by Cobra Puma Golf at the Sandhurst Club. The Queenslander …
Tabakaucoro guns for experience
By LUKE NACEI Pacific Sprint King, Banuve Tabakaucoro is out to gain experience at …
All Health Centres Must Have Good Doctor: AG
All health centres must have a doctor at all times says Attorney General, Aiyaz …
Fire Investigation Ongoing
By ANA SOVA The National Fire Authority (NFA) is still carrying out investigating to …
Lautoka lass wins modeling contest
Caption: Neetika Naidu is Miss Supermodel Universe 2016. Photos: SUPPLIED. By LUKE …
Deluxe Dhaba Opens
Caption: Restaurant Director, Amit Sinha second from right pictured with his employees. …
Wailotua Naba Rua Village water supply being restored
Wailotua Naba Rua Village Headmen, Mr Vilikesa Tubuitamana discussing progress of the …