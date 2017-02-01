Featured Our favorites
Smith and Pacific Reach Form Joint Venture
Shown here (Sitting) is Sangeeta Rubine with Standing (L-R) George Rubine and Geoffrey Smith. The Rubine’s are Directors of Pacific Reach Ltd. Mr Smith and Pacific Reach have recently formed a joint venture. Former …
Smuggling into prisons through taxis
LTA’s Acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi. Photo: SUPPLIED “We will take strong disciplinary action against any taxi driver who knowingly assists anyone smuggling illegal items into prisons,” says LTA’s Acting CEO …
USP Hosts 2017 Orientation Week
Students during the USP Orientation Week in 2016. Photo: SUPPLIED Fiji’s Minister of …
Law to Safeguard Loss of Culture
From L-R: The Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Saimoni Waibuta is …
Celebrate 2017 Year of the Rooster with PANDORA
A prominent member of the Nadi Chinese Community, Dr. Raymond Fong and Genevieve Maharaj …
Prouds Celebrate Year of the Rooster
Customers taking advantage of the Chinese New Year Specials Prouds Downtown Nadi had to …
LTA Monitors Bau Tikina Detour
Caption: LTA enforcement officers using portable weighbridges ensure that the …
Police Warns Against Trend
By ANA SOVA The Fiji Police Force has requested members of the public to be aware of a …
Ratuvuki Paves Way
The 3D Nararo Fiji Water Rugby Club team in Australia. Photo: SUPPLIED By LUKE …