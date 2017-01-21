Featured Our favorites

Sigatoka Rover Dredging Project

Sigatoka Rover Dredging Project

The first phase of the dredging works will commence from the river mouth and extend to 0.55kilometers upstream with a total volume of 300,000 cubic …

Tabakaucoro guns for experience

Tabakaucoro guns for experience

 By LUKE NACEI Pacific Sprint King, Banuve Tabakaucoro is out to gain experience at the Mana Whey Fiji Coral Coast 7s, which is currently …

FIJI NATIONAL PROVIDENT FUND ACHIEVES PRACTICAL COMPLETION OF THE FIJI MARRIOTT RESORT

FIJI NATIONAL PROVIDENT FUND ACHIEVES PRACTICAL COMPLETION OF THE FIJI MARRIOTT RESORT

Caption: Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Photo: I DO FIJI HOLIDAYS/ FACEBOOK. The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) is pleased to announce the …

Fire Investigation Ongoing 

Fire Investigation Ongoing 

By ANA SOVA The National Fire Authority (NFA) is still carrying out investigating to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed Jack’s …

