Featured Our favorites

Smith and Pacific Reach Form Joint Venture

Smith and Pacific Reach Form Joint Venture

Shown here (Sitting) is Sangeeta Rubine with Standing (L-R) George Rubine and Geoffrey Smith. The Rubine’s are Directors of Pacific Reach Ltd. Mr …

Smuggling into prisons through taxis

Smuggling into prisons through taxis

LTA’s Acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi. Photo: SUPPLIED “We will take strong disciplinary action against any taxi driver who knowingly assists …

Uni Fiji well established to deliver: Chan

Uni Fiji well established to deliver: Chan

UniFiji’s Language, Literature and Communications (LLC) department is well established to deliver its varied courses with reference to the Fiji …

USP Hosts 2017 Orientation Week

USP Hosts 2017 Orientation Week

Students during the USP Orientation Week in 2016. Photo: SUPPLIED Fiji’s Minister of Education, Heritage & Arts and National Archives of …

Law to Safeguard Loss of Culture

Law to Safeguard Loss of Culture

From L-R: The Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Saimoni Waibuta is guided through a display at Navoci Village. Photo: …

| , , , , ,

