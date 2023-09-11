Applications open for Tuition-Only Scholarships.

Applications for Tuition Only Hardship Assistance Scholarship Scheme will open from today.

This was approved in the 2023-24 National Budget.

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal says a total of 2600 awards are available for this school for approved Higher Education Level 7 programmes at an eligible institution.

Lal adds the intention of the hardship scheme is to assist the private students with good quality pass rate to complete the programme on time.

To be eligible the applicant must a Fiji citizen among other requirements.

The conditions also include that the applicant should not have a combined parental income or business net worth of more than $100,000 unless allowed by means testing.

The applications for the Scheme will close on September 29th.

