Collins Injera, a legend in rugby sevens, arrives in Fiji as an ambassador for the McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens tournament in Fiji

Collins Injera, a legend in rugby 7s, says that when he plays against Fiji on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, the team’s unconventional play style stands out. Injera, who has stopped playing, came to the country to serve as the tournament ambassador for the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens. Throughout his nearly 16-year rugby career, he has played Fiji multiple times.

“One of the most significant games for me was competing against Fiji. It’s amazing that Fiji has two Olympic gold medals, the resident of Nairobi said. We always want to play like the Fijian team and show who we are. However, following their subsequent actions, the Fijians will engage in a variety of play tactics that are difficult to predict.

Since Injera did not even know what rugby was when he was a teenager at the Vihiga High School in Vihiga, Kenya, he still finds it surprising that he is currently the second most successful try scorer in the series. He comes in second only to Dan Norton of England. Jerry Tuwai is the Fijian with the most points, coming in at number 20. According to Injera, playing for the Fiji 7s team was always a dream come true because he looked up to them as a child.

“We defeated Fiji 30-7 in the final of the Singapore 7s in 2016. Because we used to watch Fiji play rugby 7s on television as kids, that was the best moment of my life. According to Injera, the way he was greeted at the Nadi International Airport astonished him. He stated, “This is my first time in Fiji. “The welcome event was fantastic. It was amazing, especially considering the lengthy flight and the quick passage through immigration. So far, it’s good. In the meantime, Noa Nadruku, a great player for Fiji 7s, and Injera will be inducted into the Rugby Town Walk of Fame in Sigatoka.

Rugby has been used to promote Fiji internationally as a tourist-dependent nation that relies on revenue collection. The majority of the World 7s rugby titles have been won by Team Fiji in the 7s rugby series. People flock to Fiji to take advantage of the island-style vacation because rugby is one of their favorite sports.

Former Kenya rugby winger Collins Injera (RIGHT) and Mc’Donald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens tournament founding chairman Jay Whyte (LEFT). Source: Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens Facebook page.

BY VISHAL NAICKER