Fiji Airways Announces New Direct Service Between Nadi and Cairns

Nadi, Fiji – 20th November 2024: Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, is excited to announce a new direct route between Nadi, Fiji, and Cairns, Australia, with services set to commence on April 10, 2025. This three-times-weekly service, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, reflects Fiji Airways’ commitment to expanding travel options and enhancing regional connectivity, providing travelers with convenient access to two incredible destinations.

This new route aligns with our Nadi-Dallas/Fort Worth schedule, operating on the same days, and allows passengers traveling from Cairns to Dallas a seamless and time-efficient connection. By connecting via Nadi, travelers will benefit from a shorter transfer time due to reduced congestion, making this the quickest option for passengers traveling from Cairns to Dallas and vice versa. This route also opens access for all major cities beyond Dallas, providing a streamlined pathway to Cairns from across North America.

The flights will be operated on our state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, where guests can experience our award-winning hospitality. Onboard amenities include complimentary meals, a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, hundreds of hours of entertainment content, and Wi-Fi available to all guests, ensuring comfort and connectivity throughout their journey.

Launching the Nadi-Cairns route is a strategic decision to connect Fiji Airways guests with Northern Australia, a region renowned for its vibrant tourism and economic appeal. Known worldwide for iconic attractions such as the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest, Cairns is an ideal destination for travelers seeking both adventure and relaxation. Direct flights from Nadi to Cairns will also create greater accessibility for Fijian travelers looking to explore Australia’s northern marvels, while inviting Australians to experience the natural beauty and legendary hospitality of Fiji.

The new Nadi to Cairns direct flights are on sale from today with special introductory fares starting from just FJD $799 Lite* and $899 Value* return per person from Nadi to Cairns. Book now via fijiairways.com and participating travel agents until 26 November 2024.

André Viljoen, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, said, “Our new service to Cairns is a further step in our network expansion, providing more travel options and enhanced connectivity for our customers. Northern Australia holds a special allure for many of our travelers, and we’re proud to bring them closer to it. This route also offers convenient onward connections from Cairns to Dallas via Nadi, making it easier than ever for travelers to access North America.”

Cairns Airport Chief Executive Officer Richard Barker said “This announcement from Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national airline, is a game changer for our region. Not only does it open the South Pacific to locals as a great holiday destination or to visit loved ones, but maximising the growing network of Fiji Airways means fast, one-stop connectivity to North America via its hub in Nadi. Destinations such as Los Angeles and San Francisco are now just 16 hours away, slashing nearly three hours of travel time via an Australian domestic port.

“Likewise for international visitors heading to Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef, travel will become so much easier from April 2025. With Fiji Airways One world membership and close alignment to American Airlines, many markets in North America are now within easy reach.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Andrew Powell said the new flights will provide a significant boost for Far North Queensland tourism operators.

“More visitors from across the South Pacific and the USA will experience the wonders of Tropical North Queensland when these new flights start touching down direct from Fiji.

“They will carry up to 26,593 inbound passengers every year, generating more than $12 million per year in overnight visitor spend and creating 130 direct and indirect peak jobs.

“The flights will provide another avenue into Cairns for Fijian students and their families, and another freight route out for exports like fresh produce and seafood.

“The Queensland Government is proud to support these new services as we formulate a 20-year tourism plan to showcase Queensland’s natural beauty to the world, including the reef, rainforests, beaches and the outback.”

Tourism Tropical North Queensland Chief Executive Officer, Mark Olsen, said

“North America is currently our second largest market which has recovered by more than 74 per cent with 101,000 visitors in the past financial year. A one-hop service from North America to Cairns would create the potential for Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef to be the first port of arrival for more US travelers.

“With the assistance of the Federal Government’s International Tourism Recovery Program we have escalated our marketing activities and invested in seven campaigns in the US and Canadian markets generating more than $15 million in sales to date. A further 10 campaigns have been contracted including one in partnership with Fiji Airways and a trade partner in the US to further grow this market.”

The new Cairns route is a significant addition to our network, reinforcing Fiji Airways’ role in connecting the South Pacific with the world. This service will benefit travelers, support local economies, and create opportunities for cultural exchange between Fiji and Australia. For more information on the new route, bookings, and promotional offers, please visit www.fijiairways.com.