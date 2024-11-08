Fiji Airways Offers Free Full Flight Wi-Fi for Economy Class Passengers

6th November 2024: NADI, FIJI — Fiji Airways, the national carrier of Fiji, has introduced an exciting upgrade to its onboard connectivity services, enhancing the in-flight experience for Economy Class guests with complimentary full flight messaging Wi-Fi from November 1st. This offering is an upgrade from the previous 15-minute limit and is available on the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350 and Boeing 737MAX aircraft.

In an era where staying connected is paramount, whether you’re on the ground or in the air, this new service allows travellers to effortlessly communicate with friends and family using their favourite messaging apps, at no additional cost.

“At Fiji Airways, we believe that the journey should be as enjoyable as the destination itself,” said a spokesperson for the airline. “This initiative reflects our commitment to listening to our passengers and turning their feedback into innovative solutions that enhance the travel experience from start to finish.”

In addition to this complimentary service, our Business Class guests already benefit from full-flight browsing Wi-Fi. To further enhance connectivity options for all travellers, Fiji Airways has also revised its onboard Wi-Fi plans with more value-oriented plans, starting at just USD 7.95, offering affordable upgrades to browsing or streaming access.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent accolades at the APEX Official Airline Ratings™, where Fiji Airways proudly received the esteemed Five Star Major Airline Award for three consecutive years and recognised as the Best Entertainment in the APEX Passenger Choice Awards 2024, underscoring our dedication to exceptional service, safety, and comfort.

As Fiji Airways continues to innovate and expand its offerings, we remain focused on providing outstanding connectivity and an unparalleled travel experience that reflects the warmth of Fijian hospitality. We are excited to lead the way in the South Pacific, ensuring our passengers stay connected while enjoying the journey.