Fiji Airways Strengthens Connection to Los Angeles with LA Clippers Partnership

NADI, FIJI 16 OCTOBER 2024: Fiji Airways is excited to announce that it’s been named an Official Airline Partner of the LA Clippers for the 2024-25 NBA season, strengthening the national airline’s connection with Los Angeles.

Fiji Airways proudly offers the only non-stop connection daily between the tropical paradise of Fiji and the bustling city of Los Angeles, providing convenient travel and its award-winning service for passengers. With this new partnership, the airline will enhance its presence in the Los Angeles community, particularly through its branding extensively featured at games, exclusive promotions and contests, and its involvement in the LA Clippers youth camps and clinics.

“We’re thrilled to support the Clippers and their fans, both on and off the court, and bring our long-standing direct service from Los Angeles to Fiji into the spotlight,” said Fiji Airways’ Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Andre Viljoen.

“This marks our first sponsorship with an NBA team, and we couldn’t be more excited. Combined with our recent announcements of our direct service to Dallas, our adoption of the American Airlines AAdvantage loyalty program, and our anticipated full membership in the Oneworld Alliance by 2025, partnering with the LA Clippers represents the 7th of our 9 Game-Changer strategies aimed at driving growth across North America,’ added Viljoen.

As part of the 3-year sponsorship, the airline’s branding will be predominantly displayed throughout the team’s brand-new arena, Intuit Dome, during all Clippers home games in the upcoming NBA season, enticing audiences with the allure of Fiji’s 333 islands.

“With over 17,500 passionate fans attending each game, our partnership with the LA Clippers presents a unique opportunity to showcase Fiji to a vast audience, driving awareness and fostering growth in tourism for our beautiful island nation,” said Viljoen.

Clippers fans will benefit from special travel offers, promotions and thrilling on-court contests throughout the 2024-25 NBA Season. Fans will also have the chance to win a variety of exclusive prizes, including free flights to Fiji, travel packages, and VIP game experience

“This partnership goes beyond sports. The Clippers reflect our values of teamwork, determination, and a commitment to excellence. Like us, they strive to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. We’re excited to welcome more Clippers fans onboard” added Viljoen.

In addition, Fiji Airways will support the Clippers Community efforts through youth camps and clinics, aligning with the airline’s dedication to giving back to the community and helping to foster the next generation of sports talent.

“We are honored to be Fiji Airways’ first partner within the NBA, and work together to reach new audiences across the globe. Through this partnership we will reach new heights and create new experiences for Clipper Nation,” said LA Clippers and Intuit

Dome Chief Commercial Officer, Scott Sonnenberg.

Fiji Airways operates daily nonstop flights between Nadi, Fiji and Los Angeles on the state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft with spacious seats in economy and 33 lie-flat seats in business class. Customers can book flights at fijiairways.com.