HWPL 1st Fiji Working Group Meeting Was Held: Groundwork for Establishing a Physical Branch in Fiji

At 1pm, on November 11, HWPL held the 1st Fiji Working Group meeting with 12 participants including General Directors of Global 11 Branch of HWPL, Manager from IWPG, Mr. Epeli Vakatawa and Ms. Mavis May Gaunavou from Fiji TV, and Mr. Nox Drauna from ARUKA Fiji.

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) under the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) is an international NGO working for global peace. This meeting was held to establish a branch in Fiji in order to effectively engage in peace activities in South Pacific.

“This meeting is the first time for all stakeholders to come together to discuss and cooperate on what they can do to activate peace activities in Fiji,” the moderator said.

Participants who attended the meeting had time to share and discuss the peace activities they had promised to do when they return back to their own countries after attending the 9th HWPL World Peace Summit and also about the peace works that they will do.

“Our company sponsored one of the programs on FBC and we are willing to feature one hour talkback show for Mr. Nox to promote the work of HWPL through media platform. And I have continued discussion with media journalists from Palau and Federated States of Micronesia on messenger discussing what we can do for work of peace,” said Mr. Epeli Vakatawa.

Mr. Nox Drauna who mainly working together with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), affiliated organization of HWPL, said, “I am preparing to have Youth Empowerment Peace Class (YEPC) and peace education program in December as well as preparing to hold WE ARE ONE peace concert on next June.”

Mr. Epeli Vakatawa and Ms. Mavis May Gaunavou from Fiji TV shared the progress of producing a documentary on peace activities of HWPL and International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG), saying that they are planning to finish writing the script after setting a storyline by the end of this month, and will try to finish making it at the end of this year.

“We now have all the footage, links and photos about the Summit that was done in September, and the documentary will be around 30 minutes focusing on DPCW as well as showing the escalation of war currently happening in the middle east and some other parts of the world,” said Mr. Epeli Vakatawa.

HWPL Fiji Working Group plans to meet monthly to share progress on projects decided to do through this meeting and continue to communicate what peace activities Fiji needs.

SOURCE:HWPL