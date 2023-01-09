Investment to assist in reducing import bill

To reduce the amount, we spend on food imports, the Ministry of Agriculture will keep investing in local beef farming and production. According to Minister Vatimi Rayalu, the Ministry will make use of the development of the Wagyu and Droughtmaster breeds to enhance the supply of local beef to hotels.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu revealed that “At the moment, the majority of our local hotels serve dishes made with imported beef; However, these breeds will also contribute high-quality meat products to the tourism industry”.

According to Rayalu, they will continue to push for the production of these breeds to ensure farmers’ income security and livelihoods while also providing Fijians with access to safe, high-quality food.

Better marbling that is high in omega-3 and omega-6, resulting in a higher proportion of monounsaturated fats (Monounsaturated fat is a type of dietary fat. It is one of the healthy fats, along with polyunsaturated fat) than regular beef. The world’s best cattle breed produces the finest and most flavorful beef dishes. The enormous amount of fine-grain, intramuscular marbling in Wagyu beef makes it unique. Wagyu cattle have streaks of fat that run completely through the meat, creating a pattern of evenly distributed fat content that makes the meat unique and tender. While most animals store their fat reserves on top of the muscle, Wagyu cattle do not. This is not the chewy fat that is on the outside of domestic steaks; instead, it will melt at room temperature and provide a more opulent dining experience.















Wagyu breed of beef cattle was officially introduced by Minister Vatimi Rayalu.

