Nemai Diloma: Pioneering Change in Sugarcane Field

Lautoka, Fiji-In the heart of Fiji’s lush sugarcane fields, a new chapter of leadership is emerging. Meet Nemai Diloma, a spirited young woman breaking barriers as a Roving Sector Assistant with the Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd (FSC) in Nadi. Her story represents more than personal success—it highlights the strength, spirit, and dedication of women in agriculture as they transform this crucial industry.

At just 26, Nemai is already making her mark in the sugar industry. A graduate of Fiji National University (FNU) with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, her passion for the sector took root when she joined FSC earlier this year.

“I see this role as a wonderful opportunity to put my studies into practice while gaining real-world experience in an industry vital to Fiji’s economy,” she shared.

As a Roving Sector Assistant, Nemai supports sugarcane growers through every phase, from planting to harvesting. Her commitment to quality sugar production shines in her proactive approach to working with farmers.

“I love working alongside the growers; each day brings new challenges and opportunities to learn,” she remarked.

Despite facing language barriers and navigating a male-dominated field, Nemai’s perseverance and adaptability have been key to her success.

“Through a willingness to learn, I’ve improved my communication skills, which are essential in building strong relationships with our growers,” she explained.

Recently, Nemai successfully led a team of growers through a challenging planting season, demonstrating her leadership abilities. A defining moment came when she stepped up in the absence of a colleague, an experience that reinforced her belief in women’s potential to excel in leadership roles in agriculture. Her team’s successful completion of the planting season, despite the challenges, is proof of her leadership skills.

Nemai is grateful for the mentorship and support she has received at FSC, which she credits for her growth. The guidance and encouragement from her colleagues have been instrumental in her journey, reinforcing the importance of a supportive work environment in women’s empowerment.

“The guidance from my colleagues has been instrumental. Teamwork, punctuality, and dedication are crucial to achieving our goals in the sugar industry,” she emphasised.

Looking ahead, Nemai is brimming with optimism about the increasing involvement of women in agriculture. She sees it as a powerful force for change, a ray of hope for the industry’s future.

“The sugar industry offers boundless opportunities for women, but it demands dedication and a readiness to step out of your comfort zone,” she advised, providing a guiding light for those who aspire to follow in her footsteps.

Nemai’s journey serves as a call to action for women to take charge of their careers and contribute to the transformation of the industry.

“I firmly believe that women have the potential to lead and innovate in agriculture, and I am proud to be a part of that transformative change,” she concluded, inspiring and motivating women to step forward and make their mark in the sugar industry.