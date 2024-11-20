The Zion Christian Mission Centre of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony celebrated a monumental milestone during its 115th graduation ceremony on the 30th October at the vibrant Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Cheongju Church, South Korea. An astounding 111,628 graduates were honored, marking a historic achievement as the fourth occasion the organization has exceeded the remarkable 100,000 graduate milestone. This follows their exhilarating previous ceremonies, which featured 103,764 graduates in 2019, 106,186 in 2022, and 108,084 in 2023. Inclusive of this graduation ceremony were the 3377 pastors also graduating from completing the bible course at Zion Christian Mission Centre, with 6202 pastors currently studying.



The atmosphere was electric as the event attracted approximately 10,000 international graduates and around 1,000 global religious leaders, all of whom traveled to South Korea to partake in this momentous occasion. Many domestic graduates also joined the ceremony, participating both in person and online from various corners of the nation.



Adding to the graduation, Chairman Lee Man Hee of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony delivered an inspiring congratulatory message to the graduates. His words resonated throughout the venue, uplifting spirits and emphasising the importance of being thankful, to perceive God’s will and receive salvation together. In his graduation message, Chairman Lee Man-hee emphasised, “Shincheonji Church of Jesus has mastered not only Revelation but the entire Bible. This is something to be immensely proud of and joyful about. Rather than condemning or persecuting each other, let us work together to make our country shine brightly.”



Chairman Lee congratulated the graduates, stating, “The Bible says the Tree of Life bears twelve kinds of fruit each month, and you are the reality of that promise. This graduation is beyond words in its significance and gratitude.”



He further encouraged the graduates, saying, “We must also be thankful to the churches where we grew up, as they allowed us to receive the word and grace. Each person has the freedom to choose their place of faith. The important thing is to share what we have learned with those who may not yet know and grow together.”



Finally, he urged, “Now that you have graduated, share the word you have received freely with many others. This is the essence of a grateful and grace-filled believer. Let us never respond with curses or resentment. Even in the face of persecution, let us respond with good deeds.”



After the chairman’s congratulatory remarks and sermon, there was actual ceremony including class representatives from Turkey, New York, Los Angeles church branches receiving awards on behalf of their global course mates. Kang, a graduate with 25 years of pastoral experience in the Presbyterian Church of Korea and currently leading a congregation, shared his testimony. He stated, “Within three days of beginning classes at the Zion Christian Mission Centre, I was deeply captivated by the message of truth and soon began preaching this message in my sermons. The joyful expressions of my congregation filled me with renewed grace and inspiration.”



He added, “Since establishing an MOU with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, participation in worship, evangelism, and volunteer activities among the congregation has become more enthusiastic and vibrant. On the 11th of this month, with conviction, our church even changed its signboard to Shincheonji Church of Jesus.” Upon closing, there was also a traditional drum performance on the theme of victory.



Originally, the grand ceremony was to unfold at the stunning Pyeonghwa Nuri in Imjin-gak, Paju. However, an unexpected cancellation by the Gyeonggi Tourism Organisation forced a swift pivot to Shincheonji’s Cheongju Church. This last-minute change has triggered a wave of criticism, with calls for accountability directed at the Gyeonggi Tourism Organisation for not providing timely notice.



Despite this abrupt change in venue, the ceremony was successfully carried out with a focus on safety and order, with guidance provided for traffic and volunteers actively assisting, resulting in a smooth event with no safety incidents. The graduation ceremony at Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Cheonju South Korea shone brightly, not only showcasing the church’s impressive numerical success but also its unwavering spirit and resilience. The event was a powerful reminder of the community’s strength and unity in the face of adversity, making it an unforgettable celebration filled with hope and inspiration.



Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony testifies to the revelation and things that have been seen and heard according to God’s will and is working to heal all nations.