Samoa’s victory over New Zealand in Cape town 7s title

The Samoa 7s rugby team had their first ever victory in the HSBC Cape Town Sevens as well as a rare win on the Sevens series as they defeated New Zealand in a tightly contested wet weather final match.

Samoa scored a try in the first half and were unlucky not to score another try on the stroke of halftime, and then after the All Blacks scored a breakaway try they managed to break free off a penalty with just a minute and a half to go to score the try that send them into victory at the final whistle.

Samoa leads the points table with South Africa in second place with 47 points, New Zealand is in third place, USA in fourth place with 44 points, while Fiji stands at 5th place with 40 points. Meanwhile Fiji also defeated Uruguay by 38-0 and won over Argentina in the 5th place play- off by 25-0.

New Zealand being the reigning champion from last time this tournament was played back in 2019 prior to pandemic managed to reach to final and again got defeated by new Cape Town Sevens title holder.