Shincheonji Volunteer Team Hosted “The covenant of Rainbow” KidsMinistry in Lautoka

Lautoka, Saturday, 14th February 2026 – The Shincheonji Volunteer Team brought joy and meaningful connection to the children and families in Lautoka today through a special Kids Ministry Day themed around the timeless story of “Noah’s Ark’’. Held from 10AM to 1PM, the program welcomed around 60 children and their parents for a morning of fun, learning, and community engagement. Taking place on Valentine’s Day, the atmosphere was filled with love and warmth as the Volunteer Service Team shared kindness and built bridges with the local community.

The highlight of the day was a surprise appearance by Fijian rugby star, Mr Kaiava Salusalu, who inspired the children with his presence and encouraged them to dream big. His visit reinforced the program’s message that with dedication and support, every child can achieve great things.

But beyond the excitement, the event reflected a deeper, ongoing mission of the Shincheonji Volunteer Service Team: providing free educational and character-building programs for children, rooted in the belief that “children are the future.” Through interactive activities such as “Rainbow Coloring” and group storytelling sessions, children were gently guided to understand values like empathy, compassion, and social responsibility.

“Our goal is to build up the children from an early age,” said a representative of the Shincheonji Volunteer Team. “When children learn to care for others, they become positive influences in their families and neighborhoods. By investing in their emotional and social development, we are not only building character—we are also supporting parents who work hard every day. This is our small but sincere effort of enhancing awareness of kid’s responsibly in families as well as in society.

Through initiatives like this, the Shincheonji Volunteer Team continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to care, love and character building. By focusing on the holistic development of children, the Team is helping to build a more compassionate and connected future for Lautoka—each child, each family, and each act of love at a time.

Testimonials

Parent 1: Mrs. Semaema Rakula “I was so touched to see my daughter so excited about making a gift for our elderly neighbor. It’s not every day that a free community event teaches such deep values. The Shincheonji volunteers were so kind and patient with the children. My kids are still talking about the rainbow drawing and the rugby player! As a working mother, it meant a lot to have a safe and loving space for my children to learn and have fun.”

Parent 2: Mr. Toma Buli “Honestly, I didn’t expect much when we first came, but I was truly impressed. The volunteers didn’t just entertain the kids—they taught them something real. The story of Noah’s Ark was told in a way that even young children could understand kindness and responsibility. And seeing a local hero like Mr Salusalu there made my son feel like he could be somebody one day. This event was more than just a morning out; it was meaningful.”

Parent 3: Mrs. Rita “It was wonderful to see so many families come together with love and respect. My little one is usually shy, but the volunteers encouraged her gently and she ended up participating in every activity. I really appreciate how the event focused on character, not just fun. You can tell the Shincheonji Volunteer Team truly cares about our children and o