Shincheonji Volunteer Team Hosts Second Children’s Ministry in Lautoka

Lautoka, Fiji — February 28, 2026 — In a continued effort to nurture the spiritual and moral development of children, the Shincheonji Volunteer Team held its third Children’s Ministry event in Lautoka on Saturday morning. The activity took place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Lautoka Hotel, bringing together approximately 30 participants, including children and their parents, for a morning filled with learning and creativity.

The event was designed to engage young minds through a variety of interactive and educational activities rooted in biblical teachings. Children were introduced to the story of David from the Bible, learning about courage, faith, and God’s faithfulness through an engaging storytelling session. The story was brought to life with vivid narration and participatory discussions, allowing the children to connect with the biblical character in a meaningful way.

A creative coloring activity followed, allowing the children to illustrate scenes from the story of David. During this session, children were encouraged to follow instructions such as sharing materials and returning crayons to their proper places after use. This simple but important practice helped reinforce the value of responsibility and order. Parents joined in, coloring alongside their children and assisting them in following the guidelines, further strengthening the bond between home and faith-based learning.

One of the most engaging segments of the day was the “Action Bible Verse” activity, where children learned key scriptures through hand motions and body movements. This interactive approach helped the youngsters memorize Bible verses in a fun and memorable way, making the Word of God come alive in their hearts and minds.

At the end of the program, refreshments were served. Children were asked to line up calmly and wait for their turn to receive their snacks. This moment became a practical lesson in patience and respect for others. Parents supported the effort by gently guiding their children and modeling polite behavior.

The involvement of parents throughout the event highlighted the importance of family in spiritual education. By participating alongside their children and helping them follow instructions, parents not only supported their learning but also modeled a life of faith, respect, and service.

One parent shared, “The combination of storytelling and creative activities made the lessons stick. I’m especially grateful that the team taught our children to be orderly and considerate—values we want to encourage at home too. I’m grateful for a program that invests in our children’s faith and character in such a fun and loving way.”

The Shincheonji Volunteer Team continues to demonstrate its commitment to community building and faith-based education. Following the success of previous initiatives at the Golden Age Home and the first Children’s Ministry, this second session reflects the team’s ongoing dedication to serving families and fostering spiritual growth and good character in the younger generation.

As the team looks ahead, they remain focused on creating inclusive, meaningful programs that uplift communities and plant seeds of faith, hope, and love in the hearts of children and families across Fiji.