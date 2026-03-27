Shincheonji,Church of Jesus,Seoul James Tribe,Overseas Missionary Department Leader’s Fiji Visit Continues: Deepening Church Cooperation, Collaborating with Minister for Justice to Empower Youth Development

Seoul James Tribe,Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram is currently on a week-long official visit to Fiji, covering key cities including Nadi, Lautoka, Suva and Labasa.The visit focuses on church saints education, pastors exchanges, cooperation agreements, public welfare services and media visit, further advancing the integration between church missions, volunteer service work and Fiji’s social development. During the visit,Overseas Missionary Department Leader held a formal meeting with the Fijian government Minister for Justice Honorable Siromi Turaga, reaching a broad consensus on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the growth and development of young people in Fiji.



Journey Recap: Building Faith-Based Connections Across Fiji

On March 21, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram arrived in Fiji to begin the visit. That afternoon, the department leader gathered the local saints in Lautoka and delivered a special message in the evening, guiding and building up the spiritual growth of the member church in Fiji. On March 22, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram shared a sermon in Pastor Peni’s Church which is the topic of Ten Virgins, reminding all the saints to prepare the oil and understand the book of revelation for the kingdom of heaven.In the afternoon, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram represented Shincheonji,Church of Jesus,Seoul James Tribe formally signed MOUs with pastoral leaders in Lautoka, strengthening partnerships among local churches.

From March 23 to 25, the visit continued to Labasa and Suva. The department leader’s delegation inspected potential sites for future church development. After flying to Labasa, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram gave the special lecture for local believers and signed an MOU with pastors. He then traveled by ship to Suva, where he shared a special message with saints in Suva, completing pastoral exchanges across multiple regions of Fiji. On March 26, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram returned to Lautoka by bus. In the afternoon, he met the representatives of media and journalists to have the meaningful conversation about the future of Fiji and held a meeting with missionaries workers, offering professional guidance on the direction and practical development of the mission work in Fiji.

On March 27,Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram met with media representatives in Nadi, discussing the key outcomes of the visit, plans for public welfare activities, and directions for future cooperation, expressing the church’s commitment to serving the community and supporting national development. On the same day, the leader of the department met with pastoral leaders from across Fiji, emphasizing priorities for church growth and providing specialized training to strengthen pastoral capacity.

On March 28, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram will take part in Shincheonji Volunteer Group, putting the spirit of service into action. In the afternoon, the department leader will host a Pastor Bible Seminar in SeaBreeze Hotel, Lautoka to exchange insights on church development with Fijian pastors, missionaries and church leaders, before departing Fiji in the evening to successfully conclude the visit.



Meeting with Minister for Justice: Upholding Justice Through Divine Principles

During the visit, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram held a formal and meaningful meeting with the Fijian government, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

In the discussion,Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram referenced the examples of Moses and King Solomon, highlighting the wisdom of governance and righteous judgment founded on faith. He commended the Minister for Justice for administering justice and making decisions based on divine standards and laws, ensuring fairness and integrity in every ruling.

Both sides held in-depth talks regarding cooperation between the church and government ministries, reaching a strong consensus on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram expressed confidence that, rooted in shared values of justice and faith, the two sides will continue to build closer and more fruitful cooperation, working together for a peaceful, friendly, and prosperous future for Fiji.The meeting was successfully ended by the blessed prayer by Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram.



Serving the Community Through Volunteerism: Put love into action

On March 28, Overseas Missionary Department Leader Lee Woo Ram will fully participate in the Shincheonji Volunteer Group, themed Health Check Pressure Point Massage, joining volunteers in serving the local community and demonstrating the spirit of loving others through action. By engaging in hands-on volunteer work, the department leader and the team will show care and support to people in Fiji, reflecting the church’s sense of social responsibility and fulfilling the mission of serving society.

To date, the visit has achieved remarkable progress in spiritual exchanges, pastoral cooperation, media outreach, and government partnerships. As the Pastoral Seminar and volunteer activities conclude, the visit will wrap up successfully, opening a new chapter of mutual growth between church missions and social progress in Fiji. “It is a unforgettable and memorable visit in Fiji.Many nice people and good things are here.I will definitely come back again.” Said Lee Woo Ram, Overseas Missionary Department Leader, Seoul James Tribe, Shincheonji, Church of Jesus.