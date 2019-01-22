EDUCATION IS THE MOST POWERFUL TOOL FOR EMPOWERMENT

More than 100 students of Nanuku Settlement in Vatuwaqa received their school stationery packages from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation recently. The students range from Year 1 to Year 13 and attend various schools in the nearby areas. The packages included exercise books, book covers and other everyday school stationery items.

While handing over the school supplies, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Mereseini Vuniwaqa told the students and parents of Nanuku, that education is the most powerful empowerment tool which can be used to bring about positive changes for our communities. She also said that the initiative by the Ministry to assist families in this way is part of the Ministry’s key responsibilities and a practical way of ensuring that children from underprivileged families can continue to have access to education.

“Education is a basic right of all children and an essential element in preparing them for later life when they would eventually complete their education and move into the work force,” Minister Vuniwaqa said. She encouraged parents and students to use this assistance from the Fijian Government in the classrooms and also at home as they are essentials of the learning process.

Honourable Vuniwaqa concluded by sending her best wishes to all students of the settlement for this new academic year.

‘Turaga Ni Koro’ of Nanuku Settlement, Mr Iosefo Baleinatuvu said that the children come from different family backgrounds and most of the parents are unemployed. “We are grateful for the donation from the Ministry as it will enable most of these students to go back to school from next week”. He also said that this was the first time for a Minister to visit the community and hand over school stationeries to the children, and this is a huge relief to each of the families assisted.

Parents of the community shared the same sentiments as Mr. Baleinatuvu. Ms. Daisy Kumar, a 41 year old single mother speaking on behalf of all the parents thanked the Ministry for handing over the packages to the underprivileged children in their community. She said that she will able to send her daughter to secondary school this week, whereby she will begin Year 9.