84 Churches in Ethiopia Change Their Church Signboards to Shincheonji Church of Jesus,the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony

Mass Enrollments Demonstrate the Impact of the “Revealed Word”

181 New Pastors Voluntarily Join the Educational Program

A total of 84 churches across 10 cities in Ethiopia have officially changed their church signboard names to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman: Lee Man-hee, hereinafter “Shincheonji Church of Jesus”). On the 10th, the Peter Tribe of Shincheonji held the “Ethiopia 84 Churches Signboard Changing Ceremony.” During the event, 84 church pastors declared that they had become members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, committed to preaching the Word of

the New Covenant Revelation, and resolved to become one through the “revealed Word.”

On the 10th, representative pastors from 84 churches in Ethiopia posed for a commemorative photo at the “Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Peter Tribe, Ethiopia Signboard Changing Ceremony.”



This development stems from the participation of Pastor Asefa Angeto (President of the Misgana Denomination Association) in the “2nd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar” held last November at Shincheonji Cheongju Church. After returning to his home country, Ethiopia, Pastor Asefa continued to lead local seminars based on the Word he had learned.



Pastor Asefa had traveled to over 100 churches in 10 cities, conducting seminars and testifying to the revealed Word he learned from Shincheonji. This signboard replacement is being regarded as more than a simple change of signage —it is seen as a major breakthrough in spreading a Word-centered transformation across the Ethiopian Christian community.

At the commemorative ceremony, the 84 representative pastors declared, “We have become members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, having mastered the Word of the New Covenant Revelation. We resolve to preach this Word throughout Ethiopia, so that both pastors and believers alike may follow only the truth and devote themselves more fervently to the ministry of the Word.”



A representative of the Peter Tribe of Shincheonji stated, “Currently, 181 pastors in Ethiopia are learning the revealed Word from Shincheonji Church of Jesus. We will continue to make known the fact that the prophecies of Revelation have been fulfilled today, and we will do our utmost so that churches around the world may become united through the Word.”

On the 10th, during the “Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Peter Tribe, Ethiopia 84 Churches Signboard Changing Ceremony,” representative pastors from all 84 churches conducted a pledge ceremony.

[Photo Credit: Shincheonji Church of Jesus]