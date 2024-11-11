Akanisi Tanoa- Advancing Climate Resilience in Sugarcane Fields

Lautoka, Fiji-As climate change challenges agriculture worldwide, women like Akanisi Tanoa are stepping up, proving that resilience and innovation can go hand in hand in the sugarcane fields of Fiji. At just 27, Akanisi Tanoa, a Sector Assistant at the Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd (FSC) in the Tagitagi/Yaladro sector, is demonstrating how women can lead the way toward a sustainable, climate-resilient future.

Growing up in a family of farmers focused on root crops, Akanisi felt drawn to the sugar industry for its impact on Fiji’s economy and its potential for innovation. After graduating from Fiji National University’s Koronivia Campus with a degree in Agriculture and gaining hands-on experience at Jacks of Fiji Farms, she joined FSC, motivated by the industry’s significance to Fiji and her desire to make a real difference.

“I wanted to be part of something bigger. The sugar industry is a cornerstone of our nation’s identity, and being a woman in this field means challenging norms and making an impact. I want to show that women can lead in agriculture and climate resilience,” she said.

In her role at FSC, Akanisi supports local farmers with administrative tasks, harvest schedules, and cane transport logistics. She’s also learned the basics of new languages to bridge communication gaps between iTaukei and Indo-Fijian farmers, showing her commitment to serving the community. But beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, she sees the broader purpose of her work.

“As farmers, we’re on the front lines of climate change. The land is changing, production is shifting, and communities are feeling the effects. Women bring unique perspectives to these challenges, and we’re natural problem solvers. I believe that women will be key to transforming the industry for a sustainable future,” Akanisi explains.

Under FSC’s forward-thinking leadership, initiatives in drainage, sustainable land management, and climate resilience are already in progress. Akanisi feels proud to contribute to these efforts, recognising that women’s involvement is vital for the long-term stability of Fiji’s sugar industry. Her ultimate goal is to become a farm advisor, helping farmers make informed, sustainable choices to adapt to the realities of climate change.

“I’m still learning, but I want to be part of the change. Agriculture needs people who are committed, resilient, and forward-thinking. I encourage other women to join us in this vital work—together, we can secure a better future for our communities and our nation.”

FSC invites other young women across Fiji to join in this vital work. As climate change reshapes the future of farming, it is women like Akanisi Tanoa who stand ready to lead the way. Her story is a call to action, showing that in the face of global challenges, a resilient, sustainable future is possible — and that women will be key to achieving it.