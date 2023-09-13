Apple’s iPhone 15 Marks a New Era.

EVERY NEW IPHONE in the past few years may have felt like an iterative upgrade—slightly better camera here, slightly better performance there. But Apple’s new iPhone 15 lineup is getting a few once-in-a-decade changes that make them stand out in a sea of visually similar iPhones. The company announced the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at its annual September event in Cupertino, California. From the addition of USB-C to the removal of the ill-famed notch, here are all the top features of the new iPhone.

There’s a new port on every new iPhone. After 11 years of the Lightning charging port, its time has come to an end. Replacing it is USB-C, the reversible charging port that’s available on Apple MacBooks, iPads, Android phones, Windows laptops, and many more types of devices across various categories. Often dubbed as the “universal connector,” its primary benefit here is that you can finally use the same cable to recharge most of your devices.

