Asia-Pacific Youth Raise Their Voices to Address Education and Employment Challenges

Seoul, South Korea – The International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), an affiliated organization of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), hosted a Youth Engagement Peacebuilding WorkingGroup (YEPW) on August 10th. The online gathering brought together approximately 10 young members from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and South Korea to discuss the critical role of youth education in fostering peace and harmony.

A primary focus of the YEPW on this day was discussing the multifaceted challenges related to education and youth unemployment in the Asia-Pacific region. Participants shared insights and experiences, highlighting the interconnected nature of these issues.Nitin Raj, a student at Atlantic International University, emphasized the urgent need for improvements in both the quality and accessibility of education in Pacific Island nations. He highlighted outdated curricula, limited resources in rural areas, and transportation barriers as significant obstacles. Additionally, he underscored the alarming inequalities in education, particularly affecting female students, students with special needs, and those residing in remote areas.

Remus Brasier, a Bendigo Youth Council member from Australia, said there is a need to focus on enhancing access to quality education, particularly for students with learning difficulties. He also advocated for increased funding, specialized training for professionals, and additional support staff in schools. While acknowledging Australia’s relatively good access to education, he emphasized the need for continued investment in public schools and highlighted the positive impact of online and hybrid learning options.

Introduction-to-the-Peace-Educator-Training

Suhn Park, a General Director of the International Law Department of HWPL, suggested Peace Education consisting of 12 curricula as a potential solution for youth education. This comprehensive approach aims to educate young people about their roles within the world, how to interact with peers, superiors, and elder generations, and to cultivate empathy and strong character.

The YEPW provided a valuable platform for young leaders and peace advocates to exchange ideas, share experiences, and develop strategies to address the critical challenges facing their communities. IPYG is a global youth organization dedicated to fostering peace and harmony among young people worldwide. It remains committed to supporting youth-led initiatives that promote peace, education, and sustainable development.