Bringing Governments and Citizens to Global Peace Movement : 12th Anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace Showcases Colorful Events

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a South Korea-based international peace NGO, will hold the HWPL’s 12th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace across 94 locations in 61 countries worldwide including Fiji. The events will take place both offline (86 locations) and online (8 locations), with a projected participation of over 1,600 public figures and 10,000 citizens globally.

The Declaration of World Peace was first proclaimed on May 25, 2013, by Chairman Man Hee Lee in front of the Peace Gate at the Olympic Park in Seoul with 30,000 global youth advocating peace. It was a call to end war and establish peace through the collective efforts of global citizens by outlining the roles of individuals from all walks of life in achieving peace. The event also featured a large-scale Peace Walk, which has since become a symbolic annual movement in cities around the world.

This year’s commemorative events aim to reflect on the historical significance of the declaration and encourage greater civic participation in peacebuilding efforts. Programs will include peace education presentations, video screenings, and interfaith dialogue sessions tailored to the cultural and social contexts of each participating country.

In Fiji, HWPL participated in a two-day anti-drug campaign hosted by the Nasinu Town Council from May 23 to 24, conducting community-based peace activities through its ongoing HOPE in FIJI initiative. On the first day, participants of all ages—from elementary school students to university youth and local residents—joined a peace walk under the slogan “We Are One,” emphasizing unity and the shared value of peace. On the second day, HWPL hosted an interactive booth to promote peace education, raising awareness about the importance of peace for future generations and offering practical ways to cultivate peace in everyday life.

The event also saw the participation of youth group ONOP and students from Fiji National University (FNU). Participants expressed how meaningful it was to join hands with others in advocating for peace. John Langan, Secretary-General of ONOP, stated, “Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of hope, action, and solidarity among youth.” Many attendees echoed the sentiment, noting the impact of young people coming together under the banner of peace.

At the previous 10th anniversary, Chairman Lee Man-hee emphasized, “After declaring peace on earth (to achieve it together), I traveled around the world for the advocacy of peace. I called for peace to be taught at home and in school, and for everyone to become a messenger of peace. We need to be united under the title of peace and work together to create a better world and leave it as a legacy for future generations. This is our mission in the times we live in.”

The HWPL’s 12th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace is expected to not only recall the past achievement but also reaffirm a shared commitment to practical actions for a peaceful future. HWPL will continue to expand its efforts in supporting international law for peace, promoting peace education, and fostering interreligious harmony through global partnerships.