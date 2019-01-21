DATES FOR 12 EDITION FIJI FASHION WEEK ANNOUNCED

Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW) will hold its 12th season on 20-25 May at the FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

In announcing the dates, Managing Director, Ellen Whippy-Knight said plans for 2019 began immediately after the very successful 2018 event and guests can expect another spectacular event with new developments to excite the senses.

“This event is specifically about Designers, therefore the look and feel of the event is crucial for their commercial exposure, and it is a top priority for our organizing committee.”

FJFW 2018 has been the most successful to date achieving and meeting objectives to assist Designers to develop their business. 2018 was highlighted by award winning emerging designer Laisiasa Davetawalu being given an opportunity to study a Bachelor of Fashion Design at the Fashion Design Studio which comes under NSW TAFE Ultimo in Sydney.

The FMF Gymnasium will again be transformed into an elegant international show venue. It’s the most appropriate venue to allow all members of the community to attend this event. It will be particularly important for the popular Students Designers Show to have access to a central location.

We are very excited about 2019 as FJFW offers Designers more workshops, scholarships, further education opportunities and participation in international events. New developments will be duly released.