HWPL hosts a webinar for civilian-led cultural communication

Fiji civic group “emphasizes the importance of the current generation’s role in preserving culture.”

On April 22, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace NGO, held a webinar with the theme of ‘Discussion on Cultural Preservation and Modernization’ with around 20 participants, including university students and civic group figures from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Republic of Korea.



With a focus on Fiji that experienced rapid modernization driven by the tourism industry, the webinar explored the relationship between cultural preservation and modernization through the perspectives of civil society organizations.



Ms. Laisani Qaqanilawa, volunteer of ARUKA Fiji, expressed concern about the erosion of traditional Fijian cultural values due to modernization. She emphasized the importance of education in reviving traditional values and emphasized the role of the current generation in transmitting these values to future generations.



“Integrating traditional crafts into the school curriculum and expanding Fijian language education are examples of positive steps being taken to preserve culture,” says Ms. Qaqanilawa, adding that the role of parents and elders is important in setting an example for the younger generation.



The Founder and Director of ARUKA Fiji, Mr. Ratu Inoke Drauna, stressed the importance of respecting diverse cultures as the basis of cultural preservation. He acknowledged the benefits of modernization while emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to protecting culture.



“Modernization offers benefits, but it is important to carefully assess its impact on culture and ensure it does not lead to the erosion of culture,” he said. He emphasized the importance of cultivating respect for culture and a high level of awareness of its importance.



Ms. Suhn Park, the General Director of HWPL International Law Department, said, “In a rapidly developing society, it is our responsibility to safeguard cultures and their unique values for future generations.” She expressed hope that the webinar would foster a shared spirit of peace and a commitment to recognizing and preserving the richness and diversity of cultures.