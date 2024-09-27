HWPL World Peace Summit in Suva

The HWPL World Peace Summit, commemorating its 10th anniversary, is being observed globally, having commenced in South Korea on September 18 and now encompassing 122 countries, including Suva, Fiji.

This year’s theme is “Creating World Peace Community Through Regional Collaboration,” with a subtheme of “Planting the Seeds of Peace that Change the Future, Together with Youth.” The summit aims to emphasize the vital role of youth as the foundation for peace in communities.

Key presentations will explore “The Importance of Building a Peace Community in the Region with Youth as the Seeds of Peace.” This event seeks to inspire collaborative efforts towards peace and engage participants in meaningful dialogue about fostering a harmonious future.

For further details regarding the event venue and schedule, please refer to the official communications