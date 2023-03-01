International Media Workshop for Journalists Discuss Institutional Peace

Amid the ongoing natural and human crisis in the global community including the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and the Russia-Ukraine war, the 1st ‘HWPL International Workshop on Peace Journalism’ was held online on the 18th of February with about 150 participants from about 30 countries. Under the theme “A Road to Institutional Peace for Sustainable Development”, the workshop aimed to enhance peace journalism and international media networks.



The event was organized by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) with support from 28 media worldwide. HWPL, a South Korea-based international peace NGO affiliated with the UN ECOSOC and the UN DGC, has carried out global peace movements for world peace and cessation of war since its foundation in 2013.



The workshop included the celebration of a publication of “Peace Journalism Studies” which was collaborated by HWPL and international journalists with their expertise and perspective on peace. The topics of the “Peace Journalism Studies” ranged from analyzing conflict situations and peacebuilding efforts with a country case to the role of civil society in bringing social changes through advocacy of peace.



Dr. Salim Khan, director of News & Views Network (NVN) from India said “Journalists should play important role in spreading the message of love and justice. I expect that this HWPL online event on journalism will bring fresh ideas with regards to the role of media in peacebuilding and raise awareness facilitating the advocacy of peace in the society.” from his congratulatory address,



Mr. Robert Maseka, founder of Rob Youth Foundation from Namibia delivered ”We need to make sure that we promote a global media network that will promote democracy, human rights, and good governance. Through collaboration we are able to give the right information, we can communicate and unite the world.”



After 2 guest speakers’ congratulatory addresses, 3 journalists gave presentations who contributed to the publication of “Peace Journalism Studies.”



Ms. Frieda Sila Kana, the journalist of Digital Media Venture in Papua New Guinea, delivered conflict and violence in Papua New Guinea, saying “Sorcery and Witchcraft Accusations Related Violence is an emerging trend of violence and enemy of peace (in Papua New Guinea). The actions of inflicting pain causing death is barbaric, intense and inhumane that it cannot be ignored.”



Mr. Ihor Shevyrov, the publicity ambassador of HWPL and a journalist from Ukraine, emphasized, “International peace should be built not only by the UN, but also by every country. Democracy, openness and freedom of civil society, the level of protection of the rights and freedoms of every person, as well as peace education and a culture of peace are decisive for building sustainable peace in any country. All these principles are clearly defined in the 10 articles of the founding DPCW Peace Declaration. United Nations needs new peace convention on DPCW.”



Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War(DPCW) is an international peace law drafted by the HWPL International Law Peace Committee, which is comprised of international law experts from 15 different countries. Consisting of 10 articles and 38 clauses, the DPCW, embodies the principles and measures for preventing and resolving conflicts and sustaining a peaceful global society.



Ian Seo, general director of public relations department of HWPL said, “Peace as an institution from people having a mind of peace and various organizations collectively supporting peace and taking actions gradually becomes habits, customs, norms, ideas, laws, and ultimately a culture of peace. The HWPL International Workshop on Peace Journalism: A Road to Institutional Peace for Sustainable Development is appealing to all of you to take the role of media as a messenger of peace to develop it as an identity of individuals and as a global culture.”



In response to the need for strengthening the peace network of the world’s media, HWPL plans to publish Peace Journalism Studies and hold events regularly where journalists can discuss and share opinions to enhance peace journalism.



The full version of “Peace Journalism Studies” can be downloaded on the website: Peace Journalism Studies (https://c11.kr/19wr2).

Press Release: BY Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

