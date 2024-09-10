The French Embassy in Fiji is pleased to welcome Ms Julie Le Saos as the new French Ambassador to Fiji. Ambassador Le Saos arrived into the country on 3 September, 2024 and officially started in her capacity after presenting her credentials yesterday to H.E President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame

Katonivere at the State House in Suva.

Ambassador Le Saos brings a wealth of experience in the diplomatic space. From 2020 to August 2024, she served as the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of France in Australia.

Previously, she served as Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of France in the United States (2016-2020), at the Strategic, Security and Disarmament Department (2013-2016) and at the United Nations and International Organizations Department (2012-2013) of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as at the French Embassy in Japan (2010-2012). She also worked for the Alliance française network and UNESCO in Beijing, for the Delegation of the European Union in Uruguay and for the French Embassy in Chile.

She graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po) and Institut des Langueset Civilisations Orientales (INALCO). Ambassador Le Saos stated that she was grateful to be given the opportunity to serve as French Ambassador to Fiji. “Fiji is an important partner for France. Together with Fiji, France shares the same willingness to contribute positively to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific region and to a sustainable future of our planet. I have much to learn from Fiji. You can count on my personal commitment, as well as the commitment of all the French Embassy team and the French network in Fiji to continue to enhance and strengthen Fiji-France relations,” Ambassador Le Saos said. Ambassador Le Saos also took the opportunity to thank her predecessor, Mr. François-Xavier Leger, for everything he accomplished during the last three years