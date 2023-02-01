Peace Monument Established in Manila to Support Sustainable Peace

MANILA—On January 24, 2023, a peace monument was unveiled at Plaza Asuncion in Malate in support for cessation of war and adherence to peace. It is the first of its kind to be established at the national capital as well as the regional center of the National Capital Region.

The project was spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Manila Metro (RCMM), in collaboration with a South Korea-based organization, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL). Since their partnership in 2021, the two organizations have collaborated on various peace activities and volunteer projects for sustainable peace in the Philippines.

Bishop Justice Raoul Victorino (Ret.), Dean of the Philippine Christian University-College of Law and Chairman of Peace and Conflict Prevention and Resolution from the Rotary Club of Manila Metro, said, “These monuments are not just pieces of adorned stones. Monuments serve as a constant reminder of our efforts and our commitment to reach world peace.”

In attendance also is HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee from South Korea who is visiting the Philippines for the 11th time. He said, “As I have toured the world 32 times and talked about the cessation of war as we have to leave a land of peace as a legacy for the future generation, and this country, the Philippines, is showing this. Let’s do everything we can to do the work of peace.”

The landmark, the 11th peace monument in the Philippines, also serves as an expression of support for the “Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War” (DPCW), drafted by international experts in law to advocate peacebuilding efforts by citizens and governments. The DPCW supports the President’s Executive Order No. 70, institutionalizing the whole-of-nation approach to attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.

A resolution to support DPCW was signed and adopted by the City Council of Manila and its regular session on December 20, 2022. The turn-over of this document was held right before the peace monument was unveiled.

Manila Vice Mayor John Marvin Nieto expressed his support for peace-building, “The city government of Manila is advocating peaceful resolution in every concern of our citizens… We are one with you in promoting peace. Without peace, we will never attain the levels of trust, cooperation and inclusiveness which are essential for all of us… Let peace reign in our society.”

RCMM and HWPL commit to pursue peace works together through education, volunteerism projects and various activities for the youth.

BY Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

Speech by Vice Mayor John Marvin Nieto. Picture/supplied

Peace monument established in Manila. Photo/supplied.

Speech by Bishop Justice, Raoul Victorino. Photo/supplied.

Attendee(s) at Plaza Asuncion in Malate in support for cessation of war and adherence to peace. Photo/supplied.

Speech by Lee, chairman. Photo/supplied.

