Having only one shop in Suva, Cost U less has reopened in Nadi after a lapse of almost more than 10 years and high rise of customer requests.

Cost U less B2B manager, Toss Dutt says they are ready to serve the people of Nadi and other close by areas. He also says the opening has had a remarkable response from the people of Namaka.

The return of the retail has created jobs for almost 28 people. For both locals and companies, the relaunch is a big development.

BY: Shaniyah Khan.