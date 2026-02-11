Shincheonji Church of Jesus Volunteer Group Shares Love and Care for children in Lautoka

On Sunday, February 8th, a joyful Kids Ministry event was held at Lautoka Hotel, bringing together children and families from the local community. The event created a warm and welcoming atmosphere, reflecting the strong family values and community spirit that are central to Fijian culture. The program focused on the biblical story of Adam and Eve and shared God’s word in a simple and child-friendly way.

Through this story, children learned about God’s creation and important values such as obedience, responsibility, and decision making. The message was shared with care and encouragement, helping children feel loved and valued.

A short drama performance opened the program and kept the children actively engaged. Children and volunteers worked together to act out the story, bringing laughter to families. The event also featured a doodle drawing activity, allowing children to express their creativity through simple drawings and colors. This activity encouraged imagination and created meaningful moments for parents and children to spend time together.

Our Kids Ministry offers free Bible story teaching and character-building activities to help children develop good and positive values, grow in faith and moral understanding.

The Shincheonji Volunteer Group will be back this Saturday with more free theme based lessons! Parents and kids are warmly welcome this upcoming Saturday!

Following two earlier community clean-up activities, the Shincheonji Volunteer Group continues to serve the community through initiatives that focus on children and families. The group shared that the Kids Ministry aims to support children’s healthy growth in a loving, caring and encouraging environment and is open to all families, regardless of background or denomination. Through ongoing community activities, the volunteers hope to contribute positively to the well-being and unity of the Lautoka community.