Shincheonji Volunteer Team Brings Warmth and Care to Lautoka Golden Age Home

Lautoka, Fiji – February 21, 2026 – In a heartwarming display of community spirit and intergenerational solidarity, the Shincheonji Volunteer Team carried out a special community service initiative at a local aged care facility in Lautoka on Saturday afternoon. The activity, which ran from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM, brought together approximately 30 volunteers, including members of the volunteer team and their children, gathered at the Golden Age Home for a meaningful afternoon of cleaning and environmental upkeep at the home for the elderly.

The event was organized with the dual purpose of improving the living conditions for the elderly residents and fostering a sense of civic responsibility and compassion in the younger generation. Volunteers swept and tidied both indoor and outdoor areas of the facility, clearing pathways, tidying communal spaces, and ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more pleasant environment for the residents.

From the perspective of public service and child education, the initiative carried deep social significance. By involving their children in the volunteer work, participants demonstrated that community care is not only about providing immediate assistance but also about nurturing empathy, respect for the elderly, and a lifelong commitment to serving others. The presence of young children brought smiles to the faces of the residents, creating an atmosphere of warmth and mutual appreciation.

The Shincheonji Volunteer Team continues to demonstrate that volunteerism, when rooted in sincerity and structured with purpose, can bring about meaningful change in communities. Through today’s activity in Lautoka, the team not only contributed to a cleaner environment for the elderly but also planted seeds of compassion and responsibility in the hearts of the young.

The Shincheonji Volunteer Team held another volunteer activity today at Golden Age Home in Lautoka, following their previous initiatives such as the Clean-up Campaign and Kids’ Ministry. As the team looks ahead to future initiatives, their commitment to serving alongside local communities remains steadfast—building a culture of care, one act of service at a time.