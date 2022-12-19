Argentina wins World Cup title at Qatar 2022

Team Argentina celebrates World Cup title victory. Photo: FIFA World Cup.

As Argentina prevailed on penalties after sharing a World Cup final with France that will live in the annals of history, Lionel Messi reaffirmed his claim to be the greatest footballer ever.

Argentina led 2-0 at halftime and 3-2 in extra time thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi and one from the outstanding Angel Di Maria. Kylian Mbappe, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate, scored twice from the penalty spot to become the second player in World Cup final history to score a hat trick. At the start of the shootout, he did it again, but Aurelien Tchoumeni shot wide and Kinglsey Coman’s penalty kick was saved by Emiliano Martinez. Leandro Paredes, Messi, and Paulo Dybala all converted, leaving Gonzalo Montiel to upset Hugo Lloris and win his third World Cup. Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Ousmane Dembele brought down Angel Di Maria, making Argentina the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the title. France had hoped to become the first team since Brazil to do so. Di Maria was selected on the left wing by accident, and before scoring one of the great goals in the World Cup final, he frequently tormented Les Bleus. Julian Alvarez, Messi, and Alexis Mac Allister were all part of a vicious counterattack that the Juventus winger successfully stopped. Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coach at Qatar 2022, was emotional after the match and struggled to hold back tears as his players embraced him. Scaloni led the team through highs and lows. We’ve suffered so much in a perfect game, I can’t believe. Amazingly, this team responds to everything,” Scaloni stated, according to Reuters. I am pleased with their efforts. This group is exciting. This makes you feel emotional due to the blows and draws we received today. “I want to tell people to enjoy it because it is a historic moment for our nation,” Scaloni said. Enzo Fernandez, a midfielder, was named the tournament’s best young player. “It is a second moment that I won’t ever delete in my life,” he said, per Reuters. ” Getting the opportunity to win the World Cup with my nation is beyond value. Let’s take the cup and celebrate together, Argentina’s coach Scaloni stated.

By VISHAL NAICKER