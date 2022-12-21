Fiji a top choice of vacation for New Zealand holidaymakers

Natadola beach. Photo: www.myfiji.com

Fiji has accepted the title as top destination for New Zealand holidaymakers.

The country’s international travel has made a comeback, according to Flight Centre’s travel wrap for the year. The number of Kiwis traveling abroad has increased dramatically, with Fiji making the strongest recovery following the Covid. Roman Travers was informed by Flight Centre General Manager of Leisure Heidi Walker that a flight of three hours can take you to paradise. She says that it’s a great place for everyone, has friendly people, and is peaceful.

According to Fiji Sun Newspaper that undeniable attraction of Natadola Beach has been recognized. According to a survey of New Zealand vacationers, Kiwis have been yearning for a stretch of sand on Viti Levu above all else. The most beautiful beach outside of Aotearoa is Natadola Beach in Fiji. Travelers were asked to compare holiday snaps taken in various seaside locales around the world for the beach beauty contest. With a whopping 42% of the votes cast, Natadola came out on top of Sardinia’s La Pelosa, which is lined with sand castles, and Rio’s Copacabana, which is known as the party beach.

Sonya Lawson, the New Zealand regional director for Tourism Fiji, stated that it was not unexpected. When traveling to Fiji, Natadola is a must-visit. She stated, “its picture-perfect scenery and crystal clear waters make it one of the most popular destinations on the island.” The positive news that vaccinated New Zealanders will soon be able to travel without being isolated came on top of the results.

By VISHAL NAICKER