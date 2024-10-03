Consumer awareness is crucial in today’s marketplace, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about the products and services they purchase. It involves understanding consumer rights, recognizing quality standards, and being aware of deceptive marketing practices. With the proliferation of information online, consumers have access to reviews, comparisons, and data that can guide their choices.

This awareness also promotes corporate accountability, encouraging businesses to maintain transparency and adhere to ethical standards. Ultimately, consumer awareness fosters a more equitable and responsible marketplace, where informed choices lead to better outcomes for both individuals and society as a whole.

The Consumer Council of Fiji recently released a press statement highlighting its ongoing efforts to enhance consumer awareness and protect consumer rights. The release emphasizes the importance of education in helping consumers navigate the complexities of the marketplace, especially in the wake of emerging trends and new technologies.